Anheuser-Busch testing new Budweiser Supreme in various markets

According to a recent study, light beer continues to dominate the U.S. marketplace, accounting for a whopping 40 percent marketshare of all beer consumed in the country. Heavier brews like IPAs and international ales rose in popularity of late; as did low-carb cocktail drinks like spritzers and alcoholic juices. But at the end of the day, the study showed Americans still prefer the easy-drinking, refreshing taste of simple light beer.
WASHINGTON — Anheuser-Busch has decided to no longer sponsor the Washington Commanders. The brewing company is one of the Commanders' biggest corporate sponsors. Anheuser-Bush is also the official beer sponsor of the National Football League. A Washington Commanders Team spokesperson confirms with WUSA9, that Anheuser-Busch is no longer a...
On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
U.S. Brands Coca-cola, Pepsi, Mcdonald’s, and Starbucks Have Suspended Business in RussiaBy Farhana. After Ukraine's invasion, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, McDonald's, and Starbucks announced Tuesday they will suspend operations in Russia, a symbolic move by four iconic U.S. brands. Pepsi has been selling its beverages in Russia for more than six decades, even when the company had to trade its soda concentrate for Stolichnaya vodka and warships. Just months before the Soviet Union fell, McDonald's opened its first branch outside the Iron Curtain in Moscow. Pepsi, Coke, McDonald's, and Starbucks have come under fire for continuing to operate in Russia, while other U.S. companies have suspended operations and suspended sales.
Deciding to bring a baby into the world is a very big decision made by couples, but once that decision is made, another one is lurking and arguably just as important: coming up with a name. With so many names out there, it can be overwhelming. When my wife and...
Some Walgreens customers are giving the pharmacy chain’s new high-tech beverage coolers a frosty reception on social media. The traditional clear doors in the freezer section of some Walgreens stores have been replaced with digital-screen doors developed by Cooler Screens, a Chicago-based startup. “Who on God’s green earth thought...
Chipotle's culinary team has been working double time to churn out new innovations. In the second half of 2021 alone, the burrito slinger introduced a Plant-Based Chorizo, Smoked Brisket, and an online-exclusive quesadilla. Now, there's even more headed down the pipeline. On Thursday, Chipotle unveiled its latest menu addition: Pollo...
From the deep flavors imparted slowly by a smoker to the backyard grill that friends and family gather around in the summer, barbecue is an important part of food culture for many people. Meat kissed by the flame of a grill is often perfected when it's slathered in barbecue sauce. While some Texas pitmasters might rebuke pouring sauce all over their prized brisket, others cannot resist the classic condiment.
Federal agencies are suing the owner of a B4B Earth Tea, a New York-based company, for falsely advertising that their herbal tea could prevent or treat COVID-19. The brand allegedly advertised on social media that Earth Tea is the “most effective [t]reatment against” COVID-19, that it “works within minutes” and will enable those who drink it to “get out of quarantine within 24 hours guaranteed,” federal authorities said in a news release.
Walmart Inc. WMT, -0.29% announced plans on Wednesday to add 50,000 U.S. associates in the first quarter across the company's stores, clubs, campuses and supply chain. The announcement was part of a blog post, authored by Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer, who detailed the perks of working for the retail giant, including career advancement, health care benefits starting at $31.40 per pay period and improved technology for store workers. Walmart's average hourly pay is $16.40 per hour with some roles reaching $30 per hour in certain markets. Walmart announced on Tuesday that it will add 5,000 workers in its Atlanta and Toronto tech hubs. Walmart has 2.3 million associates around the world. Walmart stock has gained about 9% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
March 16 (UPI) -- Walmart announced on Wednesday that it plans to hire tens of thousands more workers nationwide as it moves to increase the size of its workforce in a tight labor market. Donna Morris, chief people officer at Walmart, said that the retail giant aims to hire more...
ST. LOUIS – With today’s overcast weather you might be looking for something fun to do indoors. Anheuser-Busch Brewery is offering a number of different tours you can check out to learn about its history. FOX 2’s Ala Errebhi went to the brewery to give us a closer...
Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) has asked its partner in Russia, Anadolu Efes, to suspend its license to brew Budweiser in Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported. The company also plans to forfeit its profits from the joint venture in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The report cited...
As the Whiskey Riffers know, we kicked off 2022 with our Busch Beer launch. These are the best Busch designs you will find anywhere (seriously, we’re not biased), and there are plenty more to come. Since launching, they have quickly become some of our best-sellers at Whiskey Riff Shop, so it was time to highlight some of these head-turners.
People have been drinking beer for nearly 7,000 years with women being the original brewers of the business. Over time, women were pushed out of the industry and beer has grown to be a male-dominated field to this day. Women now make up only 2% of brewery owned-businesses within the...
DETROIT — (AP) — McDonald’s said Tuesday it is temporarily closing all of its 850 restaurants in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine, a highly symbolic move for the U.S. chain that was among the first to enter the former Soviet Union three decades ago.
