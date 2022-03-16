ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Kamala Harris tweet mistakenly suggests Ukraine is part of NATO

By Callie Patteson
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A now-deleted tweet from Vice President Kamala Harris stated Tuesday that the US was supporting Ukraine against invading Russian forces “in defense of the NATO alliance” — wrongly indicating that Ukraine was a member of the 30-nation bloc.

“When I was in Poland, I met with U.S. and Polish service members, thanking them for standing with our NATO allies for freedom, peace, and security,” read the tweet from @KamalaHarris, which was preserved in a screenshot taken by the WayBack Machine internet archive. “The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the NATO alliance.”

The tweet was originally posted around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. A second, nearly identical tweet was posted almost an hour later around 9:20 pm.

“When I was in Poland, I met with U.S. and Polish service members, thanking them for standing with our NATO allies for freedom, peace, and security,” the new tweet read. “The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people and in defense of the NATO alliance.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uXcA0_0ehDdEJq00
The corrected tweet was posted nearly an hour after the original tweet went up.

The only difference between the two posts is the added word “and” in the second sentence, clarifying that the US supports Ukraine and the NATO alliance.

The language of both posts was taken from remarks the vice president made over the weekend during the Democratic National Committee’s winter meeting.

Get the latest updates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with The Post’s live coverage.

“Russia’s invasion threatens not just Ukraine’s democracy, it threatens democracy and security across Europe,” Harris said at the time. “And by extension, when democracy is threatened anywhere, it threatens us all. And the ocean that separates us will not leave us untouched by this aggression.

“So I will say what I know we all say, and I will say over and over again: The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the NATO Alliance.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Av6P_0ehDdEJq00
Harris met with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Poland March 10.

The White House later added the word “and” to the transcript in brackets, attempting to indicate that the vice president intended to say the word but inadvertently omitted it.

A spokesperson for the vice president’s office told Fox News on Wednesday that the @KamalaHarris account is controlled by the Democratic National Committee. The DNC later told the outlet that the word was “omitted by accident, so we took it down and reported with the correct remarks.”

Before the post was taken down, many on social media called out the error, with at least one calling it “stupid” and “dangerous.”

“This is the Vice President of the United States, sent [to] defuse what could be WWIII – including nukes – and she does not know the most basic facts about the situation,” tweeted former Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden “This is as dangerous as it is stupid.”

Ukraine is not a member of NATO, though Russia used Kyiv’s purported ambition to join the alliance as a justification for its brutal invasion that began Feb. 24.

This week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to admit defeat in his attempt to join the alliance, saying “It is clear that Ukraine is not a member of NATO; we understand this. For years we heard about the apparently open door, but have already also heard that we will not enter there, and these are truths and must be acknowledged.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BkYcO_0ehDdEJq00
Harris reportedly does not manage the Twitter account, but rather the Democratic National Committee.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MFsuO_0ehDdEJq00
Harris and Duda hold a press conference in Warsaw, Poland.

However, some observers believe Moscow will use the initial statement from the Harris account as confirmation of their worst suspicions.

“The Russians already believe that Ukraine already has one foot in NATO,” former DIA intelligence officer Rebekah Koffler told Fox News. “This is why [Russian President Vladimir] Putin launched an attack on Ukraine at this time. Russia views NATO and the US as its top security threat because it’s a military alliance, which has been broadening its membership to include former Soviet states.”

Ahead of Putin’s invasion, the US and NATO repeatedly refused his demand to block Ukraine from ever joining the alliance, citing its policy of welcoming any nation that wished to join and met certain criteria.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Ukraine#Russian#Polish#Kamalaharris#Wayback Machine#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Zelensky's former press secretary tweets and then deletes message saying it would be a 'tragedy' if Kamala Harris becomes President after laughing during press conference

Volodymyr Zelensky's former press secretary tweeted then deleted a post on Thursday saying it would be a 'tragedy' if Vice President Kamala Harris were to one day be president after she awkwardly laughed through questions at a press conference in Poland when asked about the Ukrainian refugee crisis. 'It would...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy