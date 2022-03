The director (Shawn Levy, Real Steel & The Night at the Museum movies) and the star (Ryan Reynolds) of last years’s smash Free Guy have re-teamed to bring us less a shot of pure energy directly to the brain and more a film that aims for the heart. The Adam Project centers on Adam Reed (Walker Scobell), age 13 when we meet him in the present day, still reeling from the sudden death of his father, leaving him and his mother Ellie (Jennifer Garner) very much alone and not exactly seeing eye to eye a great deal. Then one night, there’s a great commotion of light and sound in the woods near Adam’s house, which Adam investigates. When he returns home, he finds a wounded pilot (Reynolds) in his garage, who turns out to know a lot about young Adam’s current life situation and state of mind.

