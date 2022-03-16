ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Bolden Reportedly Leaving Patriots For Raiders

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 14 hours ago

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots lost Brandon Bolden moments after NFL free agency officially opened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, with the running back reportedly set to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders . The move out west will reunite Bolden with former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is now head coach of the Raiders.

Bolden stepped up big after the Patriots lost James White early in the 2021 season, hauling in a career-high 41 receptions for 405 yards and a touchdown to go with 226 rushing yards and a rushing score. He spent eight of his nine NFL seasons with the Patriots over two stints after the team signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

Bolden, 32, rushed for 10 touchdowns and had five additional receiving scores during his time with New England, while also playing an important role on special teams. He won a pair of Super Bowls with the Patriots in 2014 and 2016.

He played one season with the Miami Dolphins in 2018 before returning to the Patriots the following season.

