ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Best Samsung Soundbars to Buy Right Now

By Anna Tingley
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. A soundbar is one of the first steps you can take towards enhancing your movie streaming experience from home. But with dozens of models and brands all touting advanced technology...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock markets face several headwinds in the...
STOCKS
Engadget

The best wireless headphones you can buy right now

When it comes to wireless headphones, the over-ear noise-cancelling models typically offer the most comprehensive set of features we want. The best options combine stellar audio with powerful active noise cancellation (ANC) and other handy tools to create as complete a package as possible. Of course, some companies do this better than others. For this guide, we’ll focus primarily on the over-ear style and offer a range of prices so you can decide how much you’re comfortable spending.
ELECTRONICS
Motley Fool

The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

Meta has become a value stock over the past three months. MercadoLibre remains an undervalued play on Latin America’s growing e-commerce market. Qualcomm offers an attractive blend of growth, value, and income. If you have $50,000 sitting in your savings account, your nest egg has very likely been losing...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tv#Audio Equipment#Home Audio#Soundbar#Dolby Atmos#Samsung Hw Q950a Lrb
Motley Fool

Is MercadoLibre Stock a Buy Right Now?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will be talking about...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Dirt Cheap Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now

The first player is developing a scaling solution that may launch this year. The second player is known for transaction speed -- and it’s getting faster. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
thecinemaholic.com

6 Best Survival Shows on Netflix Right Now

Nobody likes the idea of being stuck in a jungle, desert, or island. But the sheer joy of surviving adverse situations and hostile conditions and returning to the comfort of our homes is something we all can identify with. Survival movies and TV Shows do that to us. They take us through painful ordeals in the struggle for survival in a difficult situation of the protagonist. But even during times of despair and helplessness, our will to survive keeps us going. When streaming platforms define our movie watching patterns to a great deal, the best place to search for your survival series of the moment is Netflix. The leading streaming platform has an amazing compilation of such shows. So, here’s the list of really good survival shows on Netflix that are available to stream right now.
TV SERIES
Laredo Morning Times

Kim Kardashian Expands Skims With First-Ever Swimwear Line: ‘You’ve Asked, We’ve Listened’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a viral moment. Just last week, a clip from the reality star’s latest interview with Variety set social media abuzz when she offered some words of advice for women in business: “Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
ETOnline.com

Best Samsung Deals Right Now: Preorder The Galaxy A53 5G and Get a Free Pair of Galaxy Buds Live

Not too long after the new Galaxy S22 lineup, which was officially released last month, Samsung just announced another new smartphone with a sleek design. The Galaxy A53 5G is powered by a brand-new processor, coupled with Galaxy’s signature AI camera and two-day battery life. Galaxy A53 5G’s new quad-camera system features improved Night mode and enhanced Portrait mode that takes crisp and steady shots every time — even in low lighting.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy