Red Sox Release Revised Schedule For 2022 Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The new 2022 Red Sox schedule is here. Boston released its revised schedule on Wednesday, which has the regular season ending three days later than originally scheduled.

Not bad, considering the first four series of the season were canceled due to MLB’s 99-day lockout.

The Red Sox will now close the season with a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park from October 3-5, a series that was originally scheduled for March 31-April 3.

Boston’s home series against the Baltimore Orioles that was originally scheduled for April 4-6 is being rescheduled throughout the season, first as a double-header on May 28 followed by games on August 11 and September 26 — mutual off-days between the two teams.

But first, the Red Sox will open the season at home with an afternoon game on April 15 against the Minnesota Twins, with tickets going on sale on March 17 at 10 a.m. on the team’s official website.

Check out the full revised 2022 Red Sox schedule here .