ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Red Sox Release Revised Schedule For 2022 Season

CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 11 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMsuQ_0ehDd86j00

BOSTON (CBS) — The new 2022 Red Sox schedule is here. Boston released its revised schedule on Wednesday, which has the regular season ending three days later than originally scheduled.

Not bad, considering the first four series of the season were canceled due to MLB’s 99-day lockout.

The Red Sox will now close the season with a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park from October 3-5, a series that was originally scheduled for March 31-April 3.

Boston’s home series against the Baltimore Orioles that was originally scheduled for April 4-6 is being rescheduled throughout the season, first as a double-header on May 28 followed by games on August 11 and September 26 — mutual off-days between the two teams.

But first, the Red Sox will open the season at home with an afternoon game on April 15 against the Minnesota Twins, with tickets going on sale on March 17 at 10 a.m. on the team’s official website.

Check out the full revised 2022 Red Sox schedule here .

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Philadelphia Phillies find their new centerfielder in old friend

Odubel Herrera was done with the Philadelphia Phillies. After his domestic violence suspension in 2019, and a suspension that took up the remainder of the year, he was persona non grata in Philadelphia. Herrera did not appear in the majors at all in 2020 and began the 2021 campaign in Triple-A as the Phillies were just waiting for his contract to expire.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Did Yankees pass on Brett Gardner with new signing?

TAMPA — Brett Gardner wasn’t at Yankees camp when it opened Sunday. And when Tim Locastro appeared on the field taking batting practice — fresh off signing a one-year, big-league deal with the club — it was fair to question whether Gardner would ever play for the Yankees again.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox Release Revised#The Red Sox#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Baltimore Orioles
NJ.com

Scout says Yankees ‘pitchers are having a party’ with Gary Sanchez gone

TAMPA — Right after the news broke late Sunday night about the Yankees’ stunning trade with the Minnesota Twins, we tracked down a long-time Major League pro scout to get some thoughts on the deal plus fresh scouting reports on who’s headed this way. And as always, we granted anonymity to get an honest assessment.
MLB
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Pitcher who flopped with Yankees returns to American League

Former New York Yankees right-hander Sonny Gray is returning to the American League. The Minnesota Twins acquired Gray from the Cincinnati Reds in a trade on Sunday. Per MLB.com:. Sorely needing starting pitching, the Twins swung a deal with the Reds on Sunday afternoon that will bring veteran right-hander ﻿Sonny...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tyreek Hill reacts to big WR free agent deal

The first big contract for a free agent wide receiver was great news for his peers, including Tyreek Hill. Multiple reports indicated that free agent wide receiver Christian Kirk had agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The contract could potentially be worth as much as $84 million.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
ClutchPoints

Josh Donaldson gets brutally honest on beef with Gerrit Cole after trade to Yankees

The New York Yankees made a trade splash when they acquired Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, along with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt. One of the first reactions from Yankees fans was one of surprise, as not many expected Donaldson and Kiner-Falefa to be trade targets of the club. However, another initial reaction was one of curiosity. How would Donaldson, who called out Yankees ace Gerrit Cole for his perceived role in the sticky substance scandal in baseball last season, fit into the clubhouse? Donaldson answered some of those questions on Monday ahead of New York’s first official Spring Training workout, as reported by Pete Caldera of northjersey.com.
MLB
Albany Herald

Home of the Brave: What's next for Freddie Freeman?

First baseman Freddie Freeman remained unsigned Monday but the Atlanta Braves appear to be moving forward as defending World Series champions without him. Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said the deal he executed to acquire Oakland A's All-Star Matt Olson for multiple prospects was more emotional than any transaction in his career.
MLB
Popculture

Atlanta Braves Make Blockbuster Trade That Impacts Freddie Freeman's Future

It looks like Freddie Freeman will be moving on from the Atlanta Braves. On Monday, the Braves announced they have made a trade with the Oakland Athletics, acquiring the first Baseman Matt Olson in exchange for top prospects catcher Shea Langeliers and outfielder Christan Pache, 2021 first-round pick Ryan Cusick and Minor League pitcher Joey Estes. Olson will replace Freeman who has been with the Braves since 2010.
MLB
FanSided

Carlos Correa rumors: Here’s how Astros pulled him back in

Carlos Correa, the top free agent shortstop on the market, is suddenly favored to head back to the Houston Astros. Here’s how that came to be. Correa’s contract demands haven’t done him any favors on the free agent market, at least not with opposing front offices, even though he’s worth the asking price. A decade-long deal is tough to come by in this free agent environment, unless you’re Corey Seager.
MLB
The Spun

Report: Bucs Plan For Rob Gronkowski Revealed

With Tom Brady back for another go at it, all eyes now turn to his favorite tight end Rob Gronkowski. Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Bucs are hoping to re-sign Gronkowski and run it back with him and Brady next season. Brady was the original reason why Gronkowski...
NFL
FOX Sports

Josh Donaldson helps Yankees, but Twins got best of big deal

Most trades nowadays are some version of "big-leaguer for assortment of prospects," so whenever two clubs pull off a blockbuster deal composed entirely of MLB players, it’s a refreshing change of pace. That's what happened Sunday, when the New York Yankees acquired infielders Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa and...
MLB
NJ.com

Who’s on 1st for the Yankees? Aaron Boone’s surprise answer

TAMPA — Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t hesitate even for a split second Monday afternoon when he was asked who his starting first baseman is. “Luke Voit,” Boone declared after the Yankees’ first spring training workout. And what about DJ LeMahieu, who was first on the...
MLB
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
48K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy