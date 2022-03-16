ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans' Kyle Allen: Set to sign with Texans

CBS Sports
 11 hours ago

The Texans are signing Allen to a one-year deal, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Cowboys Losing Another Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Amari Cooper isn’t the only wide receiver the Dallas Cowboys have let go this offseason. Though when all is said and done he may not be the last one of note to leave either. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. is signing with the Miami Dolphins. It is a three-year, $22.75 million deal for the former No. 4 wide receiver in Dallas.
NFL
The Spun

Tyler Lockett Has Message About Colin Kaepernick After Workout

As they agreed to in a Twitter exchange Sunday, Tyler Lockett ran routes for Colin Kaepernick this afternoon. When the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback asked if any pass-catchers were willing to practice with him, the Seattle Seahawks wideout graciously accepted the offer. They followed through on those plans the...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Is Reportedly Furious: NFL World Reacts

A reportedly agreed-upon deal between defensive end Randy Gregory and the Dallas Cowboys fell through, and owner Jerry Jones is apparently not happy. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker reported moments ago that Jones is “livid” that the team attempted to tweak the contract after Gregory had already agreed to sign. This action led to Gregory eventually spurning the Cowboys for the Broncos.
NFL
State
Washington State
The Spun

Packers Are Cutting Pro Bowler: NFL World Reacts

Aaron Rodgers wants to get the band back together, but the Green Bay Packers can’t afford to keep everyone. The Packers have released Pro Bowl pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith. Smith was going to have a cap number of $27.6 million this upcoming season. Green Bay couldn’t find away around the numbers.
NFL
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
iheart.com

Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
NFL
#Texans#American Football#The Washington Post
The Spun

Texans Declined Rival’s Deshaun Watson Trade Attempt

Deshaun Watson is reportedly narrowing down his list of preferred new teams. While the quarterback can use his no-trade clause to avoid unenviable situations, the Houston Texans also denied a direct competitor’s inquiry. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts attempted to arrange a meeting with Watson.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Contacted The Seahawks: NFL World Reacts

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t thrown a pass in the NFL since 2016. Since taking a knee, pregame, in protest of systemic, racial and ethnic inequality; opportunities for Kaepernick to return to the league that he once helped a carry a team to a Super Bowl in, have been few and far between.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Appear To Have Made Decision On Mason Crosby

The Green Bay Packers entered this offseason with a tough decision to make on Mason Crosby. His cap hit is awfully steep for a kicker, and yet, it sounds like he’ll be sticking around for the 2022 season. According to ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky, it appears that Green Bay...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Releasing Player Following Myles Jack Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued what’s been a very solid offseason with the signing of Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack, Wednesday. Per Adam Schefter, Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million deal to join Mike Tomlin’s stout defense. In order to bring in Jack, however, the Steelers were...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steelers Make Big Free Agency Move: NFL World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran linebacker Myles Jack on a two-year, $16 million deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jack was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in a move that saved the team $8.35 million in cap space on Tuesday. Through 15 games this past season, Jack led...
NFL
Yardbarker

Texans' Deshaun Watson not joining Colts, Seahawks?

It appears the public may be able to remove two teams from discussions involving wantaway Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who could be traded before the new league year opens on Wednesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Texans declined a request from the Indianapolis Colts to speak with Watson...
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' Pharaoh Brown: Remaining with Texans

The Texans have agreed to a one-year deal with Brown, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The report indicates that the 27-year-old's deal to remain with the team includes $3 million fully guaranteed and could reach up to $4 million with incentives. Brown, who finished last season with 23 catches on 34 targets for 171 yards in 15 games, heads into the 2022 campaign with modest fantasy upside in the context of working in a tight end corps that also includes 2021 fifth-rounder Brevin Jordan.
NFL
The Spun

Gisele Makes Her Feelings Known: NFL World Reacts

Gisele Bundchen, the wife of Tom Brady, supports her husband’s decision to come out of retirement. Bundchen confirmed to PEOPLE that the decision was a family decision, not just Brady’s. “Gisele has been vocal about wanting him to retire for years but she’s also his biggest cheerleader. He...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Larry Ogunjobi: Signs with Chicago

Ogunjobi signed a three-year, $40.5 million deal with the Bears on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Ogunjobi registered a career-high seven sacks last year with Cincinnati, but he had to be carted off the field due to a foot injury during the Bengals' wild-card win over the Raiders. The 2017 third-round pick is expected to be healthy and ready to contribute for Chicago by the time training camp rolls around.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' Blake Cashman: Traded to Houston

The Texans acquired Cashman (groin) from the Jets on Wednesday in exchange for a late-round draft pick, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Cashman has played only 14 games across his first three seasons in the league, and he'll make his way to Houston for the final year of his rookie contract. He recorded 40 total tackles and a half-sack in seven games as a rookie in 2019 but has only nine tackles in the past two years while dealing with injuries. Cashman missed the final 10 games of the 2021 campaign due to a groin injury.
NFL

