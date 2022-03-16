Texans' Kyle Allen: Set to sign with Texans

The Texans have agreed to a one-year deal with Brown, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The report indicates that the 27-year-old's deal to remain with the team includes $3 million fully guaranteed and could reach up to $4 million with incentives. Brown, who finished last season with 23 catches on 34 targets for 171 yards in 15 games, heads into the 2022 campaign with modest fantasy upside in the context of working in a tight end corps that also includes 2021 fifth-rounder Brevin Jordan.
Comments / 0