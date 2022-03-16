ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders bolster defense with Chandler Jones signing, trade for Rock Ya-Sin

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
New York Post
 11 hours ago

The Las Vegas Raiders found a unique way to address their cornerback issue.

After the top cornerbacks available in free agency signed elsewhere, the Raiders got creative and signed four-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Chandler Jones to a contract worth about $17 million per year, according to NFL Network. Adding Jones then allowed the Raiders to make a corresponding deal to trade pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue to the Colts for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

Ngakoue, 26, signed a two-year, $26 million contract in free agency last season and had 10 sacks in his only season with the Raiders. He is due a $5 million roster bonus on Friday that now becomes the responsibility of the Colts, who still have the most salary-cap space ($44.4 million) of any team in the NFL after the first two-plus days of free agency.

Jones, 32, is coming off a 10 1/2-sack season, his seventh time reaching double figures in his 10-year career. Pass-rushers are in high demand across the AFC West, where the Raiders will have to contend with quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Russell Wilson (Broncos) and Justin Herbert (Chiefs).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YSWIA_0ehDd2oN00
Chandler Jones had 10 1/2 sacks for the Cardinals last season.

Ya-Sin, 25, is a former second-round pick who has two career interceptions in 41 games over 29 starts.

There is a school of thought that the Raiders and Giants are engaged in a game of chicken over cornerback James Bradberry. If the Raiders expect Bradberry to be released by the salary-cap-strapped Giants – no sure thing – then why trade for him?

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham held the same position with the Giants the last two seasons, including Bradberry’s Pro Bowl breakthrough in 2020.

J.C. Jackson (Chargers) and Carlton Davis (Buccaneers) signed on the first day of free agency’s legal tampering period. Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore remains unsigned.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tyler Lockett Has Message About Colin Kaepernick After Workout

As they agreed to in a Twitter exchange Sunday, Tyler Lockett ran routes for Colin Kaepernick this afternoon. When the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback asked if any pass-catchers were willing to practice with him, the Seattle Seahawks wideout graciously accepted the offer. They followed through on those plans the...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Is Reportedly Furious: NFL World Reacts

A reportedly agreed-upon deal between defensive end Randy Gregory and the Dallas Cowboys fell through, and owner Jerry Jones is apparently not happy. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker reported moments ago that Jones is “livid” that the team attempted to tweak the contract after Gregory had already agreed to sign. This action led to Gregory eventually spurning the Cowboys for the Broncos.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Are Cutting Pro Bowler: NFL World Reacts

Aaron Rodgers wants to get the band back together, but the Green Bay Packers can’t afford to keep everyone. The Packers have released Pro Bowl pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith. Smith was going to have a cap number of $27.6 million this upcoming season. Green Bay couldn’t find away around the numbers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
James Bradberry
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Rock Ya Sin#The Las Vegas Raiders#Nfl Network#Colts#Broncos#Raiders And Giants
iheart.com

Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Contacted The Seahawks: NFL World Reacts

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t thrown a pass in the NFL since 2016. Since taking a knee, pregame, in protest of systemic, racial and ethnic inequality; opportunities for Kaepernick to return to the league that he once helped a carry a team to a Super Bowl in, have been few and far between.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Patriots have interest in pending free agent LB Brennan Scarlett

The New England Patriots have interest in pending free agent linebacker Brennan Scarlett, according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi. The 28-year-old linebacker spent 2021 with the Miami Dolphins after a five-year stint with the Houston Texans, so he has no shortage of Patriots ties, with time under former Patriots play-caller Brian Flores and former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steelers Releasing Player Following Myles Jack Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued what’s been a very solid offseason with the signing of Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack, Wednesday. Per Adam Schefter, Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million deal to join Mike Tomlin’s stout defense. In order to bring in Jack, however, the Steelers were...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Make Big Free Agency Move: NFL World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran linebacker Myles Jack on a two-year, $16 million deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jack was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in a move that saved the team $8.35 million in cap space on Tuesday. Through 15 games this past season, Jack led...
NFL
KEYT

Raiders overhaul D-line by signing Jones, trading Ngakoue

Two people familiar with the moves confirm that the Raiders will finalize a three-year deal with former Arizona edge rusher Chandler Jones after trading Yannick Ngakoue to Indianapolis. The Raiders also cut defensive end Carl Nassib in a salary cap move and agreed to a two-year deal with interior lineman Bilal Nichols as new coach Josh McDaniels and coordinator Patrick Graham put their imprint on the defense. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the signings haven’t been finalized. The Colts announced the trade that sent Ngakoue to Indianapolis for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.
NFL
theScore

NFL disperses 39 compensatory picks among 16 teams

The NFL awarded 39 compensatory draft picks to 16 teams Tuesday, including a league-high four to both the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. The compensatory formula takes into account the caliber and number of free agents a team lost and signed the previous year. The formula considers salaries, playing time, and postseason honors. Players who are released before the end of their contracts aren't part of the calculation.
NFL
The Spun

Gisele Makes Her Feelings Known: NFL World Reacts

Gisele Bundchen, the wife of Tom Brady, supports her husband’s decision to come out of retirement. Bundchen confirmed to PEOPLE that the decision was a family decision, not just Brady’s. “Gisele has been vocal about wanting him to retire for years but she’s also his biggest cheerleader. He...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Chandler Jones agrees to multi-year deal with Raiders

The AFC West continues to load up, this time adding another star defender to the mix. The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly agreed to a deal with former Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones worth $17.5 million per year. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported news of the deal, while CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported that the deal is for three years.
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy