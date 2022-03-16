Nick Jonas Opening Tequila Garden In San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter

Rendering of Nick Jonas; tequila garden open in San Diego spring 2022. (Credit: Villa One Tequila Garden)

Nick, the youngest member of the hugely popular Jonas Brothers, is opening Villa One Tequila Gardens this spring in downtown San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter from the rooftop of the Theatre Box at 701 5th Avenue.

The venue is named after the Villa One Tequila, which was launched by Nick and his friend John Varvatos in 2019. The venue will feature scenic views of San Diego's downtown skyline, while serving “elevated cocktails, an impressive collection of more than 160 tequilas and mezcals and modern Mexican fare.” The venue will also offer a great vibe that will, “transport guests to Tulum, Mexico with luxurious textiles, shades of green inspired by agave fields and accent walls with neon signs.”

Renowned chef Jorge Cueva, a.k.a. Mr. Tempo, is creating the menu that will feature tacos, burritos, enchiladas and his signature “JAPA-MEX” sushi rolls infused with Mexican flavors.

“ Villa One Tequila Gardens was formed as a destination oasis where one can unwind and experience the ultimate after-work or weekend Tulum getaway right in the heart of San Diego,” Jonas said in a statement. “At Villa One, it has always been about enjoying time with friends and John (Varvatos) and I are thrilled to be offering the opportunity for people to do just that.”