RPS alters calendar for MSHAA State Semi-Finals game

Rockford Public Schools announced that schools will not be in session on Friday, March 18, 2022.

The Lady Rams Basketball team will be traveling to the Breslin Center on March 18 for a MHSAA State Semi-Finals game.

Staffing concerns and inability to meet the 75% threshold for district attendance is the reason for classes not being in session at the DK through 12 th grade level.

https://www.scribd.com/document/565113636/3-18-Calendar-Alteration