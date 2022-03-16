Daniel Radcliffe says he'd be a 'natural fit' to play Spider-Man, but he's let it go since '3 very good actors' have already done it

Daniel Radcliffe at the SXSW Film Festival (left), and Tom Holland as Spider-Man. Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images; Sony/Marvel

Daniel Radcliffe told Insider that he thinks he'd be a "natural fit" for Spider-Man.

But Radcliffe noted that the role "has now been done by three very good actors."

"Tom Holland is incredible and no one could ever replace him, so I'll let that one go," he said.

Daniel Radcliffe plays an eccentric, evil billionaire in his new film "The Lost City," which also stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. But the actor revealed in a recent red-carpet interview with Insider that he thinks he'd be a "natural fit" for the role of Spider-Man.

When asked by Insider if he was interested in doing superhero movies, Radcliffe admitted he's "not rushing to."

"Like everything, if it was cool and weird and different and had something that I really loved about it, then absolutely, I would do that," the "Harry Potter" star said on the red carpet before the SXSW Film Festival premiere of "The Lost City" on Saturday in Austin, Texas.

From left: Tobey Maguire in "Spider-Man 2," Andrew Garfield in "The Amazing Spider-Man," and Tom Holland in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Columbia Pictures; Columbia Pictures; Sony Pictures

Though he didn't name drop the Marvel hero, Radcliffe was, of course, referring to Spider-Man and the fact that Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield , and Holland have all played versions of the masked webslinger in films throughout the years.

Maguire played the role in "Spider-Man" (2002), "Spider-Man 2" (2004), and "Spider-Man 3" (2007). Garfield took on the mantle in "The Amazing Spider-Man" (2012) and "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" (2014). And Holland most recently portrayed the hero in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017), "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019), and " Spider-Man: No Way Home " (2021), as well as several other Marvel films.

Radcliffe has been vocal about his love for the superhero throughout the years , and even revealed that he once dressed up as the webslinger to go incognito at San Diego Comic-Con. The "Swiss Army Man" star previously spoke about his interest in playing Spider-Man in a 2016 interview with Metro UK.

And for what it's worth — there's plenty of room for more Spider-People in the Spider-Verse .