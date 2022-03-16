Why Peloton's Digital Membership is worth subscribing to even if you don't own the bike

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Peloton's Digital Membership offers tons of online fitness classes. Peloton

Peloton's become a go-to home fitness brand thanks to its popular bike and upbeat classes.

It also offers a variety of standalone workout videos accessible to anyone, with or without its machines.

Classes include cardio, dance, and even yoga and meditation, all accessible via Peloton's Digital Membership.

The Peloton name is as synonymous with at-home workouts as just about any fitness brand. Its stationary bike remains highly popular and although it wasn't the first to introduce connected fitness equipment, Peloton's still managed to build a highly loyal following.

It's likely you're familiar with the brand's signature workout, too. Upbeat and energetic trainers lead a sweat-soaked workout that streams to the equipment's onboard monitor while a rider's output stats pour across the screen, acting as a pseudo-leaderboard. It's about as high octane as live-streamed workouts get .

But bike owners with Peloton's All-Access Membership aren't the only ones who get to enjoy those workouts. Thanks to the $13-a-month Peloton Digital Membership , anyone with a smartphone, tablet, or web browser can also stream classes across 10 categories like HIIT, meditation, dance, and running. And you specifically don't need a Peloton Bike to use it.

Below, I've compiled the following guide on everything there is to know about the Peloton Digital Membership, from creating a profile and accessing the classes, to a breakdown of each class category.

Here's what to know about the Peloton Digital Membership

You can use your digital subscription to do outdoor workouts as well as indoor workouts. Peloton

The class categories

Peloton offers 10 different fitness categories, each with its own lineup of varied workouts. Here is each category with a few classes listed:

Strength : The strength tab specializes in full-body and muscle-specific workout routines of various lengths. Across 10-, 20-, or 30-minute sessions, users can choose between workouts such as Arms & Shoulders Strength, Arms Toning, Full-Body Strength, and Bodyweight Strength, among others. Classes signify whether they require weights, a mat, or another form of workout equipment before the class begins.

Yoga : Peloton's yoga section offers 10-, 20-, 30-, and 45-minute sessions focusing on full-body flow and power yoga routines, as well as body part-specific classes like Yoga Flow: Hips or Yoga Flow: Core.

Meditation : The meditation classes offered range from breathing and sleep exercises to healing and energizing, and come in either 5-, 10-, 15-, and 20-minute sessions. These are a great pre- or post-workout supplement.

Cardio : The cardio tab offers primarily HIIT classes that range in length from 10, 15, and 20 minutes long. Some do require a yoga mat and dumbbells, but any class that requires equipment lists what's needed before starting. Peloton also added a new Dance Cardio series accessible via the Cardio tab, featuring either 5-minute warm-up and cooldown routines or full-length 20-minute classes.

Stretching : Each stretching class is either 5 or 10 minutes long and focuses on flexibility routines such as post-ride, full-body, post-run, and warm-up stretching. These are great to do before or after any workout.

Cycling : Peloton's cycling classes come in 20-, 30-, 45-, and 60-minute sessions, and offer riders everything from music-specific routines such as Pop Ride or Hip Hop Ride to the more intense Climb Ride or HIIT Ride.

Outdoor : As the name suggests, these workouts take people outdoors. Whether it's a 45-minute Power Walk session, a 20-minute HIIT Run, or a 20-minute Pop Fun Walk, the idea is to let you break a sweat outside. These classes are all audio-based, too.

Running : You don't need to own a Peloton Tread to enjoy the brand's running workouts. The app grants subscribers access to 10-, 20-, 30-, 45-, and 60-minute running routines designed for use on any treadmill. There are music-heavy runs such as the EDM Fun Run, as well as length-specific classes such as the Endurance Run.

Walking : If you're in the mood for a low-key workout, the Walking tab has you covered. Across 20-, 30-, and 45-minute classes, Walking lets users choose between walk/run routines, power walking sessions, and even the incline-heavy Hike classes.

Bootcamp : Peloton's take on the popular Bootcamp-style classes uses a combination of treadmill, weight, and mat work to deliver an intense full-body workout. Classes are offered in either 30-, 45-, or 60-minutes.

Dance : The brand's newest class addition are its Dance sessions. These are available in 5- to 20-minute sessions and usually have at least a couple of instructors leading them at the same time.

Peloton offers a wide variety of classes, including yoga, running, strength training, and much more. Peloton

Where to find the classes

Accessing the classes first requires a valid membership, which is $13 per month after Peloton's free 30-day trial . Once you're signed up, the Peloton app can be downloaded on any iOS, Android, or Amazon Fire-compatible device, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs.

The base landing page offers a real-time look at any live or upcoming classes, the time they'll be streamed, the trainer leading the course, and what category they fit into (cycling, strength, etc.). If you want to join the class, simply click the "Count Me In" button.

Below the upcoming schedule are links to each individual category where all previously recorded classes are accessible. Once you click on a class type you'd like to explore, each category is then listed at the top for easy navigation.

The landing page also has tabs that show the upcoming livestream schedule for the week, as well as any active challenges. These are community-wide events that allow you to participate alongside other Peloton members and can be everything from month-specific challenges asking you to work out 5-plus days a week to classes that help you build healthy habits. You're also able to see any upcoming and complete challenges, as well.

Peloton's app can be downloaded on smartphones, tablets, computers, and compatible TVs. Peloton

How to create a profile

Though it isn't mandatory in order to use the Peloton app or stream classes, creating a profile helps further personalize your Peloton experience. The profile dashboard gives you information such as how many other members you're following and who follows you, as well as quick access to your fitness profile which includes the classes you've taken and achievements you've accomplished.

Links near the top of the dashboard allow you to explore your fitness profile further. The Workouts tab lists each class you complete, when you completed it, and other details such as class type, instructor, and the specific workout routine. There's also a running counter underneath each class category to let you know how many of each specific class type you've finished.

The Achievements tab is where you'll find all the badges you've earned during your workouts. They vary depending on the different classes but an example of some includes:

First Ride: Earned after completing your first cycling class.

Earned after completing your first cycling class. Millennium Club: Earned after completing 1,000 running classes.

Earned after completing 1,000 running classes. Multi-Day and Multi-Week Streaks: Earned after completing workouts over successive days and/or weeks.

Earned after completing workouts over successive days and/or weeks. Social: Earned after completing workouts with other members.

The profile dashboard also allows you to sync your Facebook account in order to share workouts, invite other users to classes, and find new Peloton friends.

Peloton's Digital Membership brings studio quality workouts to your living room. Peloton

How to keep your routine fresh

The Peloton Digital Membership class library is daunting at first, and it may seem easy to just choose the same three or four workouts you're most comfortable with and rinse and repeat. But the strength of the app is its diversity of classes, and it's worth it to change up your routine, both in terms of keeping the workouts fresh and seeing the best results.

That's why I recommend taking something like a 60-minute Bootcamp class one day followed by a 20-minute meditation course the next. Figure out a schedule that works best for you to try new workouts and join new classes. This can even be done on a small scale by trying new instructors in classes you're already familiar with.

There's far too much content in the app to not try a little bit of everything. As at-home fitness continues to grow in popularity, the kind of variety offered by the Peloton Digital Membership allows the workouts to feel like less of a chore and more of something to look forward to each day.

Peloton

What to know about the Peloton Tread

Peloton's Tread treadmill is the brand's latest connected machine release, and it's seen its fair share of coverage, both good and bad since its debut — and some of the running classes available via the Peloton Digital Membership require the use of a Tread.

A natural progression for Peloton, the Tread is a high-quality treadmill outfit with a few of the brand's signatures: A big, on-board touchscreen that streams classes, practical design features that improve the user experience, and the ability to do more than just cardio workouts. The Tread first appeared in Peloton's brick-and-mortar fitness studios where people could sign up for in-person classes, then the brand made it available for purchase for at-home use.

But as more people bought them for their home gyms, problems started to arise, the most significant of which was a child's death in March of 2021 . Peloton issued a statement advising all Tread users to keep children and pets away from the machine at all times and recommended they completely unplug it when not in use.

Additional accidents involving third-degree burns of both children and adults prompted regulators to urge Peloton to issue an official recall. Though it decided against it at first, the brand eventually issued a voluntary recall for all Tread owners.

Peloton still sells two versions of the Tread via its website, the standard Tread, as well as the Tread+, and continues to recommend that customers use extreme caution when using either one.