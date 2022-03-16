ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Get A Look At ‘The Real Housewives Of Lagos’ Showcasing Nigeria’s Luxurious Lifestyle [SEE TRAILER]

By @IndiaMonee
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VzrCw_0ehDcqb900

Source: Showmax / Showmax


The Real Housewives of Lagos is the latest installment coming to the Real Housewives franchise. The reality show is promising to showcase the luxurious side of Nigeria and bring six Nigerian women’s lifestyles to the forefront.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“As an African brand, showcasing and telling African stories is at the core of our content production, so we are excited to be partnering with NBCUniversal Formats to bring The Real Housewives of Lagos to our subscribers,” said Candice Fangueiro, head of content at Showmax Africa said in a statement . “The Real Housewives franchise lends itself to localization and we know our audience is going to love seeing the show reinvented Naija-style. We can’t wait to show the continent – and the world – another side of Lagos, with all the drama, high fashion, and luxury you’d expect from The Real Housewives franchise.”

Real Housewives Of Lagos will follow the opulence lives of six Naija women ranging from socialites, stylists, and businesswomen: Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo, and Mariam Timmer.

Get a sneak peek of #RHOLagos below which is set to premiere on April 8 on Showmax.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

RELATED NEWS:

Will Jeannie Mai Be Replacing Kandi Burruss On Real Housewives Of Atlanta?

RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant And Robyn Dixon Trending Due To Their Racially Insensitive Comments About James Harden’s Beard

Bravo Announces ‘Real Housewife Of Salt Lake City’ & This Housewife Married Her Step-Grandfather

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Zendaya Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants On Date Night With Tom Holland—Her Legs Won't Quit!

From sizzling red carpet looks to stylish Instagram shots, Zendaya, 25, is no stranger to a gorgeous, leggy ensemble. With her model height, the Euphoria actress stunned in a leg-baring LBD look while spotted on a date with her boyfriend Tom Holland, also 25. We love this chic, timeless and classy get-up! After all, what works better for date nights than a little black dress?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Laura Ikeji
Person
Kandi Burruss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Real Housewives#Lifestyles#Luxurious Lifestyle#Showmax Showmax#Nigerian#African#Showmax Africa#Naija
Us Weekly

Chaney Jones Says She’s Not a Kim Kardashian Lookalike After Kanye West Dates: ‘We Don’t Speak About Her’

Two of a kind? Kanye West’s recent flame, Chaney Jones, made headlines for her style — seemingly putting her in prime Kardashian-Jenner lookalike territory. However, she disagreed with the assumptions about the way she looks. “No, not really,” Jones, 24, told TMZ on Friday, March 18, noting that she doesn’t see any physical similarities between […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Place
Africa
hotnewhiphop.com

Jayda Cheaves Announces She's "Finally Stepping Up" & Leaving Lil Baby

It looks like Jayda Cheaves has finally decided that, after all of the drama and cheating allegations, she is leaving Atlanta-based rapper, Lil Baby, for good. The fashion and beauty influencer has been attached to Lil Baby for years and she has stuck by him throughout heavy cheating allegations but this week, she seemingly decided that enough was enough, announcing to the world that she's moving on.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Kate Middleton Changes Up Her Hair Again as She and Prince William Kickstart New Royal Tour

In the first few months of 2022, Kate Middleton has seemingly made it her mission to keep adapting her hairstyle, and we are loving each new look that she debuts. This weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embarked on their royal tour of the Caribbean, where they made their first stop in Belize. As Middleton stepped out of the plane in a gorgeous, all-blue ensemble, we couldn't help but notice that she had transformed her hair yet again.
WORLD
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy