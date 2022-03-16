Joe Biden calls Vladimir Putin a ‘war criminal’

Joe Biden has called Vladimir Putin "a war criminal" over Russia 's invasion of Ukraine .

The US president was speaking to reporters after an event at the White House when he made the comment.

"Would you call [Putin] a war criminal, sir?" one journalist asked.

"Oh, I think he is a war criminal," Mr Biden responded, walking off.

To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here . To sign the petition click here . If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.