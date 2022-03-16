ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Joe Biden calls Vladimir Putin a ‘war criminal’

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 14 hours ago

Joe Biden has called Vladimir Putin "a war criminal" over Russia 's invasion of Ukraine .

The US president was speaking to reporters after an event at the White House when he made the comment.

"Would you call [Putin] a war criminal, sir?" one journalist asked.

"Oh, I think he is a war criminal," Mr Biden responded, walking off.

To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here . To sign the petition click here . If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fox host raises eyebrows by spreading claim that Biden ‘does not see Putin as the enemy’

Sunday Morning Features host Maria Bartiromo drew fire on Twitter from a prominent MSNBC host and others after she claimed that some Americans were questioning whether President Joe Biden truly views Russia’s Vladimir Putin as an adversary.Bartiromo made the comments on Fox and Friends, the network’s flagship morning show, on Sunday while interviewing Sen Lindsey Graham. Mr Graham, a longtime loyalist of former President Donald Trump, has been a chief purveyor of the bizarre claim that Mr Trump’s administration was somehow putting up a stronger resistance to Mr Putin’s whims than does the Biden White House.“I was on the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#War
The Independent

Hunter Biden among Americans sanctioned by Russia

Russia has hit back at sanctions imposed by the US in retaliation to the war in Ukraine by imposing their own sanctions on a number of current and former senior US officials … and the president’s son Hunter Biden.It is not entirely clear what the Russian government hopes to achieve by sanctioning Mr Biden.While he was once a board member of Ukrainian natural gas producer Burisma Holdings until his four-year term expired in 2019, he is now an artist.His time on the board of Burisma is the focus of an unsupported conspiracy theory popularised by former President Donald Trump...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
TIME

What Russian Sanctions Mean for Joe Biden’s Presidency

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. Joe Biden is a product of the Cold War era. With Russian tanks rolling across Ukraine, that fact is starting to seem less like a relic and more a reward after five decades in Washington.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Beast

Russian State TV Just Blew Up Putin’s ‘Nazi Ukraine’ Bullshit

Confusion reigns on Russia’s state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they’ve inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Moment Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't applaud Zelensky's speech and reaches for her cell phone - while Madison Cawthorn misses HALF the remarks and says 'emotion shouldn't guide foreign policy'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's impassioned speech to Congress on Wednesday morning left most lawmakers in the chamber in awe of his bravery and some were even nearly reduced to tears -- but two Republican firebrands seemed largely unaffected. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was spotted checking her phone while her...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene wildly claims Biden is being blackmailed by Russia in conspiracy-laden SOTU response

Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that Joe Biden is being blackmailed by Russia over son his Hunter Biden’s laptop in a conspiracy-laden response to his State of the Union speech.The far-right US representative’s comments come soon after she heckled the president during his address along with her Republican colleague Lauren Boebert.“The president of the United States is totally compromised because every world leader has contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop and much more to blackmail him,” Ms Taylor Greene said in a video following the speech Tuesday night. Ms Taylor Greene also said it was “no wonder America is weak” and...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Independent

549K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy