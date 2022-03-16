ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On to the Quarterfinals: Nadal outlasts Opelka to stay perfect in 2022; Fritz fights off De Minaur

By Blake Arthur
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
RAFA ROLLS ON

Rafa Nadal keeps it rolling in 2022, staying perfect on the season.

Nadal, now 18-0 on the year, defeated the big-hitting American Reilly Opelka in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals where he will face Nick Kyrgios in what should be a highly entertaining match.

The Spanish southpaw, winner of 21 grand slams, is seeking his 4th tournament title and first since 2013.

FRITZ FIGHTS ON

Taylor Fritz continues to fight and find a way to win at Indian Wells.

The 24-year-old American outlasted Alex De Minaur in a three-set thriller and now advances to the men's quarterfinal.

In back-to-back matches Fritz was pushed to a 3rd set tiebreak.

Fritz will play Miomir Kecmanovic next for a chance to repeat his semifinal's run back in October.

But this isn't Fritz's only time on court today. He and Tommy Paul are in the men's doubles quarterfinals and will face Andrey Golubev and Alexander Zverev tonight.

