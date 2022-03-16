PagerDuty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $78.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $107.5 million, or $1.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $281.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, PagerDuty expects its results to range from a loss of 9 cents per share to a loss of 8 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $81.5 million to $83.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.

PagerDuty expects full-year results to range from a loss of 23 cents per share to a loss of 17 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $360 million to $366 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PD