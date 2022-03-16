Endeavor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.

The entertainment, sport and content company posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.36 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $296.6 million, or $1.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.08 billion.

Endeavor expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.2 billion to $5.45 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EDR