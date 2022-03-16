Ex-nurse pleads guilty in nursing home death of war veteran

ATLANTA (AP) — A former nurse has pleaded guilty to her role in the death of a World War II veteran whose pleas for help were ignored at a nursing home, prosecutors said.

Loyce Pickquet Agyeman of Snellville pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter, neglect of an elder person and concealing the death of another, The DeKalb County District Attorney said. A judge sentenced Agyeman to serve eight years in prison.

Agyeman was arrested in 2018 following her indictment, four years after James Dempsey was found dead in his room at the Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center.

Dempsey, 89, was recovering from hip surgery at the nursing home in 2014 when his son became concerned about “strange things” his father said were taking place and there were fears that he was being neglected, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

With his father’s permission, Dempsey’s son installed a video camera that was hidden inside a clock radio in the room. It was footage from that camera that led Dempsey’s family to file a lawsuit, leading to a criminal investigation into his death.