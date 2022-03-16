ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

Huron Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;59;44;56;43;Mostly cloudy, mild;S;8;64%;36%;2. Albuquerque, NM;70;42;54;32;Breezy and cooler;ESE;16;38%;31%;4. Anchorage, AK;38;28;32;22;A little snow;NNE;5;67%;92%;1. Asheville, NC;55;46;66;44;Some sun and warmer;ESE;6;64%;30%;5. Atlanta, GA;60;51;70;49;Fog in the morning;SSW;5;63%;18%;6....

The Independent

'Worst storm of 2022' threatens half the US with blizzards, tornadoes and flooding

Spring may open with a bang in the coming days as a massive storm system looks set to roll across a large portion of the US after a weekend of severe weather.There is potential for thunderstorms, tornadoes, severe flooding, and blizzards in states from the Rockies to the Atlantic coast according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service.Risk to lives and property is possible with significant delays expected to air, shipping and ground transportation.“Next week has the potential to bring not only the most significant storm of March but perhaps the entire year so far considering the...
Outsider.com

Missouri Tractor-Trailer Crash Kills At Least Six

At least six people died in an ugly tractor-trailer crash in Missouri on Thursday. The wreckage left untold numbers of individuals injured. A handful of seriously wounded drivers and passengers were evacuated to three different area hospitals. At a Glance:. More than 30 vehicles became entagnled in a massive tractor-trailer...
Huron Daily Tribune

Survey shows best sunrise, sunset location in Michigan

If there's ever a sense of tranquility that can be agreed upon across the globe, it would probably be the beauty of a simple sunrise or sunset. Beauty is most certainly in the eye of the beholder and the United States has several locations that provide breathtaking views of the sun's morning arrival and evening departure from sea to shining sea. And with that the Mornings Content Team took to TripAdvisor.com to gather some of the best places in each state to take in one of Mother Nature's greatest scenes.
MICHIGAN STATE

