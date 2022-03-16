ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams-Sonoma: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $402.9 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $5.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.42 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.78 per share.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings posted revenue of $2.5 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.57 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.13 billion, or $14.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.25 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSM

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Net Income#San Francisco#Home Furnishings#Ap#Williams Sonoma Inc#Automated Insights
