Williams-Sonoma: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $402.9 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $5.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.42 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.78 per share.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings posted revenue of $2.5 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.57 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.13 billion, or $14.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.25 billion.

