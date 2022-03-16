North Carolina teen charged after assaulting, shooting at grandmother, deputies say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager was arrested for shooting at his grandmother, according to authorities.

At about Monday the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office responded to Clapp Mill Road in Burlington after receiving a call about an assault. When they got to the scene, deputies say they witnessed Noah Church, 19, assaulting his grandmother in the front yard.

Deputies intervened and detained Church. His grandmother had minor injuries. During the investigation, deputies learned that the suspect had fired a shot from a “high-powered rifle” at his grandmother, but did not hit her.

The investigation is ongoing.

Church was arrested and charged with one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and one count of assault on a female and given a $50,000 secure bond.

