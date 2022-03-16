ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

North Carolina teen charged after assaulting, shooting at grandmother, deputies say

By Emily Mikkelsen
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager was arrested for shooting at his grandmother, according to authorities.

At about Monday the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office responded to Clapp Mill Road in Burlington after receiving a call about an assault. When they got to the scene, deputies say they witnessed Noah Church, 19, assaulting his grandmother in the front yard.

Deputies intervened and detained Church. His grandmother had minor injuries. During the investigation, deputies learned that the suspect had fired a shot from a “high-powered rifle” at his grandmother, but did not hit her.

The investigation is ongoing.

Church was arrested and charged with one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and one count of assault on a female and given a $50,000 secure bond.

Comments / 25

Sarah
3d ago

Parents can't handle these kids that they created with their lack of attention so they send them to live with the innocent grandparents and you see what happens. This man is almost a full adult, send him to prison.

Reply
11
Naughty by nature
3d ago

What in the world is going on. Shooting at your grandma. And assaulting her. 😒😒😒

Reply(2)
10
Mark McKinney
4d ago

He best be glad she wasn't my grandmother .

Reply
16
 

ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

