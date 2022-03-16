2 dead, including 13-year-old boy, in New Orleans shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police are investigating a double shooting that has left a man and a 13-year-old boy dead.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of gunfire in New Orleans’ Central City neighborhood and found the two victims, both of whom were pronounced dead on the scene.

Local residents said they heard a burst of gunfire followed by loud screaming.

Authorities have not released either of the victims’ names.

Family members identified the teenager killed as 13-year-old Byron Kelly Jr., news outlets reported. They said the teen was walking to a store to meet a friend when shots were fired, and he was hit.

“It is unconscionable that we’ve lost another New Orleans child ... to gun violence. He and his family were having an ordinary night, which now has turned into something they’ll never be able to forget,” City Councilmember Lesli Harris said in a statement. “I’m so very sorry for Byron’s family, friends, and school community.”

Kelly’s family told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate that Kelly was a 7th grader at Phyllis Wheatley Elementary School who loved his family, food, praying and football.

“He always prayed over meals,” his mother, Carla Thomas, said. “The way he used to pray over things was always so beautiful.”

He also enjoyed going to fairs and trampoline parks with his friends, she said.

She recalled a conversation where she asked him to say a public prayer at her service when she passed, and he joked with her, “Well, mama, I’m definitely going to do that because you’re old.”

He then volunteered to make a rap about her too, and she laughed as she remembered the playful interaction with her son. He also messed with her about her gospel bounce music, she said, and called her an old lady who listened to “noise.”

His uncle, Dr. Brian-Keith Thomas, on Wednesday said his nephew, among other things, took pride in defending the quarterback during football games.

“He was a big kid,” Thomas said, and “his coach wanted him to do some conditioning. .. He refused to participate in conditioning and said his position doesn’t require running.”

“I’m into defending the quarterback,” Thomas recalled his sister’s son saying. “I’m not into running.”

He also loved haircuts and enjoyed getting different designs, Thomas said.

“He was just a child,” he said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and haven’t released any details about the shooting, including a possible motive or suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

Carla Thomas and her family believe Byron was killed by a stray bullet.

“They took my baby,” she said in between sobs. “They took my son. I’m so lost. ... He was such a beautiful soul, such a beautiful kid. So wise. I just don’t understand.

“I wanted my baby home last night. He was so excited to be a teenager.”