NEW YORK -- As the pandemic transitions to what officials see as an endemic, some of the damage done over the past 24 months will take years to undo. The health care system is still reeling from the strain of COVID-19, as thousands of nurses left the profession. CBS2's Jessica Moore looks into the dire shortage and what can be done to bridge the gap between the resources and the need. Nurses at Maimonides Hospital in the Bronx recently protested what they called unsafe staffing shortages. "Recently, I worked in a situation where there were only two...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO