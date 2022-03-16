AI maps psychedelic 'trip' experiences to regions of the brain – opening new route to psychiatric treatments
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Galen Ballentine, SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University and Sam Friedman, Harvard University. (THE CONVERSATION) For the past several decades, psychedelics have been widely stigmatized as dangerous illegal drugs. But a recent surge of...www.bozemandailychronicle.com
Comments / 0