AI maps psychedelic 'trip' experiences to regions of the brain – opening new route to psychiatric treatments

If being shuttered away for the last two years has got you feeling like you’re operating on your last two brain cells, that might not be a stretch—at least as far as your memory goes. In a new study published on Monday in Nature Neuroscience, scientists at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and other research institutions have discovered that two cells in the human brain mastermind our ability to store and retrieve information—a breakthrough that not only helps shed light on the murky processes that govern memory but could also open the door to creating more effective strategies to combat memory disorders associated with aging and diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO