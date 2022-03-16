ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

AI maps psychedelic 'trip' experiences to regions of the brain – opening new route to psychiatric treatments

By Sam Friedman Harvard University
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 4 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Galen Ballentine, SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University and Sam Friedman, Harvard University. (THE CONVERSATION) For the past several decades, psychedelics have been widely stigmatized as dangerous illegal drugs. But a recent surge of...

Related
psychologytoday.com

Adverse Childhood Experiences and the Resilient Brain

The physical health of the brain profoundly affects mood, functioning, and the ability to heal the wounds from toxic childhood stress. To optimize brain health and function, it helps to treat conditions that may have adverse brain effects such as diabetes or thyroid disorder. Another key to optimizing brain health...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

New detailed molecular map of skin layer creates pathways for treatments

Scientists have accurately analyzed the tough barrier layer of the skin, giving the most detailed molecular map of its structure, which will help in the development of new skin products and treatments. Researchers from the University of Nottingham used the latest three-dimensional mass spectrometry imaging technique to analyze human skin...
SKIN CARE
DoYouRemember?

Why Do Human Beings Become So Fragile After Age 65?

It turns out that there is a specific and scientific reason for why a human being can become so fragile and even frail after age 65. A study published by the team from the Andalusian Centre of Developmental Biology (CABD) in the publication Antioxidants has shown that a deficiency of Q10 coenzyme is directly linked to aging. This can then generate an energy insufficiency that is related to mitochondrial conditions, cardiac diseases, strokes, and neurodegenerative pathologies, such as Alzheimer’s disease.
SCIENCE
Daily Beast

These Newly Discovered Brain Cells Might Open Up New Dementia Treatments

If being shuttered away for the last two years has got you feeling like you’re operating on your last two brain cells, that might not be a stretch—at least as far as your memory goes. In a new study published on Monday in Nature Neuroscience, scientists at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and other research institutions have discovered that two cells in the human brain mastermind our ability to store and retrieve information—a breakthrough that not only helps shed light on the murky processes that govern memory but could also open the door to creating more effective strategies to combat memory disorders associated with aging and diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychedelic Drugs#Brain Regions#Psychedelic Experience#Psychedelics#Harvard University
9&10 News

Healthy Living: A New Treatment to Keep Brains Safe

It’s the type of brain bleed that medical experts say killed comedian Bob Saget in January. A subdural hematoma can happen when someone falls and hits their head, or if an aneurysm ruptures. In one in four patients, even after surgery, the brain bleed can return. But as Andrea...
HEALTH
Reporter

Main Line Health opens new inpatient psychiatric unit

LOWER MERION — Main Line Health has expanded its inpatient psychiatric unit at Bryn Mawr Hospital. The health system said it is making the investment in its behavioral health services to bring “greater access, options and innovative treatments” for those dealing with mental health issues. The newly...
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
MarketWatch

It’s time to open your mind to the brave new world of psychedelics

This article is reprinted by permission from NextAvenue.org. Brenda (her last name is not being revealed to protect her privacy) was in her 60s and grappling with severe anxiety following a second cancer diagnosis when she discovered she qualified for an NYU study investigating therapy for cancer-related distress using psilocybin, the psychoactive compound in “magic mushrooms.”
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
