MLB

Cubs' revised schedule means two 5-gamers vs. Cards

 4 days ago
If Marcus Stroman and Seiya Suzuki can keep the Cubs in the playoff into mid-September, the league’s new schedule could favor their chances at the postseason more than almost any team in the league. MLB announced its revised schedule Wednesday,...

FanSided

Chipper Jones calls out Freddie Freeman for abandoning Braves

First-ballot Hall of Famer Chipper Jones commented on how Freddie Freeman should have fought harder to work out a deal with the Atlanta Braves. Hearing Braves fans lament about how Freeman should have tried harder to stay in Atlanta is one thing, but hearing that criticism from a team legend hits differently.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s direct message to Luke Voit amid rumors

UPDATE (11:52 a.m.): MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports the Yankees traded Luke Voit traded to the San Diego Padres. Read more about that here. TAMPA — Luke Voit is still at Yankees camp. For how much longer? Who knows. The re-signing of first baseman Anthony Rizzo all but pushed Voit out of the starting lineup again, and the Yankees have tried to trade Voit before. It’s likely they’re trying to do it again as they look to address other roster needs.
MLB
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman 'hurt' by Braves' trade for Matt Olson

Freddie Freeman’s split from the Atlanta Braves was heartbreaking for both sides. Freeman was drafted by the Braves and played with them his entire career until now. He signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers for six years and $162 million. The new Los Angeles Dodgers...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Carlos Correa agrees to deal with Twins

Carlos Correa officially isn't coming to the North Side, and he isn't returning to Houston, either. Correa, the All-Star free agent shortstop, and the Twins have agreed to a three-year deal, according to multiple reports, including Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston and ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal includes...
MLB
The Ringer

The Twins—Yes, the Twins—Landed MLB’s Best Free Agent. What Does That Mean for the League?

If you believe in sports curses, then you also probably believe that accursed teams must do something special to unhex themselves. If you dwell in the realm of rationality, you probably believe that long losing streaks result solely from poor process combined with lousy luck. Either way, the solution to the problem is to do something different from what’s failed before—to say “Fuck you, Jobu” and change your behavior in hopes of obtaining a happier outcome. I mention this because the Minnesota Twins have taken a stunning and (by Twins standards) expensive step to dispel their personal thundercloud: They’ve signed MLB’s best free agent, Carlos Correa, to a three-year, $105.3 million deal.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Yu Darvish's Influence on Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Signing With Chicago

How Darvish influenced Suzuki's decision to join Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Seiya Suzuki was going through his free agency process, he communicated with big leaguers who have already made the transition from Japan's NPB to Major League Baseball. Including one former Cubs ace: Yu Darvish. Suzuki,...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Officially official: Cubs sign Suzuki to 5-year deal

Seiya Suzuki is a Chicago Cub. The Cubs announced Friday they’ve signed Suzuki, the star Japanese outfielder and a top free agent this winter, to a five-year deal. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but it's worth a reported $85 million — $99.6 million when including the posting fee the Cubs will pay Suzuki’s club in Japan. The total package is the fifth-highest contract the Cubs have given a player ever.
MLB
NJ.com

Anthony Volpe puts on show with glove in Yankees’ spring debut

BRADENTON, Fla. — The huge smile said it all. Yankees No. 1 prospect Anthony Volpe didn’t have to sprinkle five awesomes and three surreals in his two-and-a-half minute chat with writers Friday. The 20-year-old Jersey kid who grew up wanting to be the Yankees shortstop had the time of his life living out his dream for the first time.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Video: Freddie Freeman Arrives At Camelback Ranch

Today is the day. The Dodgers have a press conference scheduled for noon, and there is no doubt that it is to welcome their latest free-agent addition. Fans in Los Angeles and in Glendale, Arizona are very excited about the Freddie Freeman signing, and he’s going to be a hit among the fans at Spring Training.
MLB
MLive.com

Ex-Tigers pitcher signs for second time with Chicago Cubs

Former Detroit Tigers left-hander Drew Smyly is going to give the Chicago Cubs another try, hoping to have more success the second time around. Smyly signed a one-year deal Saturday with the Cubs for $5.25 million, the team announced. Smyly could earn another $2.5 million in bonuses. Smyly, 32, signed...
MLB
ClutchPoints

The reason why the Cubs fell out of the Carlos Correa race

The Chicago Cubs made some big moves this offseason by signing pitcher Marcus Stroman and outfielder Seiya Suzuki. Those big moves cost them in terms of money — $156 million in total money with both deals combined — and opportunity. Shelling out so much money made them miss out on a big opportunity.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Kris Bryant speaks out on the decision to sign with the Rockies

Amid much outside talk over whether he made the right move to sign with the Colorado Rockies, Kris Bryant is aiming to build a winning culture within the team. The Rockies officially announced on Friday that they came to terms with Bryant on a seven-year deal. The veteran outfielder signed off on a $162 million deal that includes a no-trade clause.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Cubs add to pitching rotation with World Series winner

The Chicago Cubs have enjoyed a productive offseason thus far, signing the likes of Andrelton Simmons, Marcus Stroman, and Japanese phenom Seiya Suzuki. On Saturday, the team added another key piece to their rotation in 2021 World Series champion and veteran lefty, Drew Smyly. Via Ken Rosenthal:. Just a one-year...
MLB
