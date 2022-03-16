Cubs' revised schedule means two 5-gamers vs. Cards

If you believe in sports curses, then you also probably believe that accursed teams must do something special to unhex themselves. If you dwell in the realm of rationality, you probably believe that long losing streaks result solely from poor process combined with lousy luck. Either way, the solution to the problem is to do something different from what’s failed before—to say “Fuck you, Jobu” and change your behavior in hopes of obtaining a happier outcome. I mention this because the Minnesota Twins have taken a stunning and (by Twins standards) expensive step to dispel their personal thundercloud: They’ve signed MLB’s best free agent, Carlos Correa, to a three-year, $105.3 million deal.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO