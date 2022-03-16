ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Berkeley County candidates make their campaigns official

By Raymond Owens
 4 days ago

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Candidate hopefuls spent part of their day on Wednesday filing for office across the state. The election filing period opened at noon and will run through the end of the month.

The voter registration office in Berkeley County was buzzing with several candidates eager to file.

“Statehouse, county offices, county council districts 4,5,6,7 and 8, they are up for election this year,” said Rose Brown, Berkeley County Director of Elections.

Some of the candidates filed for re-election on Wednesday, including the county supervisor, sheriff, and clerk of court, while others are hoping to be elected to a new office this year.

People like Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell who is hoping to take over as Berkeley County’s coroner.

“I was involved with Berkeley County Coroner’s Office for nearly 20 years,” he said. “I’ve worked with three previous coroners; I have the experience to serve the citizens here at Berkeley County.”

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Mazzell also filed for the coroner.

“I want to run for coroner to bring compassionate care to the citizens of Berkeley County. I want to have a very good working relationship with all local municipalities,” he said.

SC candidates file ahead of upcoming election season

Robert Jeffcoat is running for County Council District 6. “I want to be a voice for the people I want to make sure Berkeley County doesn’t affect your second amendment rights.”

Billy Conyers said he is running for County Council District 8 after he saw how the county handled the tornado that hit Cordesville three years ago.

“The county response was very slack and I decided that I was going to run for county council to give the people of District 8 a voice,” said Conyers.

And Jordan Pace is hoping to win the House District 117 race.

“Current incumbent, she’s a nice enough lady, but her policies, I mean she campaigns with Bernie Sanders. So, I don’t think that lines up very well the folks in Summerville, Cane Bay, Nexton, places like that.”

Candidate filing Is open until March 30 at noon.

