Shenseea Kiss London On Da Track After Gifting Her Huge Diamond Chain

By Devi Seitaram
Urban Islandz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShenseea plant a kiss on London On Da Track after he gifted her a massive diamond chain at her album release party in Kingston. Shenseea’s album launch party had government ministers, artistes, entertainers, and several celebrities who turned out to help her celebrate her debut album Alpha which was released last...

