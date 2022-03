As gas prices spike to historic levels, it’s hard not to remember the good old days — but how good were they, really?. Adjusting for inflation gives an apples-to-apples comparison to the numbers we’re seeing today. Using data from the U.S. Department of Energy as well as the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator, let’s take a look at 50 years of gas prices.

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO