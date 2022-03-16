ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Aquidneck Island Legislators question whether Cox investment is more than PR stunt

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a08mb_0ehDYJpq00

Aquidneck Island-area representatives Deborah Ruggiero, Lauren H. Carson and Terri Cortvriend today questioned whether the investment announced yesterday by Cox Communications will actually deliver the company’s promise of 10 gigabyte service across the state after years of underinvestment.

Yesterday the company announced it planned to spend $120 million over three years to expand the state’s broadband network, including at least $20 million on Aquidneck Island and Jamestown.

Residents of the islands have long had issues with slow, frequently disconnecting internet service, which is available only through Cox.

While the three representatives welcomed the investment in broadband, they say the amount involved sounds like an effort to catch up on years of neglect rather than to propel broadband service into the future in the island communities.

“It’s commendable that the incumbent cable company is finally investing to upgrade their infrastructure. When you break down the $20 million among four communities over three years, it is $1.6 million. How is that not routine maintenance that should have been happening over the past eight to 10 years? If they are really deploying ‘last mile’ fiber to 35,000 households as they mentioned, the cost would be close to $50 million. The numbers don’t work, and where exactly are those households?” said Representative Ruggiero (D-Dist. 74, Jamestown, Middletown), who leads the House Innovation, Internet and Technology Committee, and who has been advocating for several years for broadband access expansion across the state, but particularly on the underserved islands.

In 2010, Rhode Island used public funding to construct a 48-strand fiberoptic broadband “highway” that could connect to homes and businesses all over the state. Building the “last-mile” connections to customers, was left to Cox, which now controls the infrastructure.

A recent study by Connect Greater Newport found that 40% of the populated square miles of Rhode Island meet the federal definition of “underserved” in terms of broadband speed. All of islands are either underserved or have no broadband access at all.

Said Representative Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Middletown, Portsmouth), “Is this really enough money to address the years of neglect? I have many constituents complaining that their cable and internet bills have seen significant increases over the last few months and the service is still poor. What I find interesting is Cox is saying, ‘Internally, the company had to wait for the infrastructure to be available for the build-out.’ Are they saying they had to wait for the federal dollars to be available before they’d actually do upgrades on Aquidneck Island? I’m sure the Connect Greater Newport broadband study on the 40% of residents and businesses underserved got their attention.”

Rhode Island is in line to receive at least $100 million in federal funding through the Infrastructure & Jobs Act for expanding broadband access, and could use millions more from the American Rescue Plan.

“Over the past five years, my Newport constituents have repeatedly contacted me about the poor quality of internet service and the spiraling cost of cable and internet. We need competition on Aquidneck Island for our businesses, residents, and our municipalities. While Cox is finally recognizing the concerns after years of neglect, these new plans for improving service fall woefully short of actually relieving costs and providing any competition on the island. It’s really a PR smokescreen,” said Representative Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport).

Representative Ruggiero said the situation on the islands, and the newly available federal funds, are reasons the state should enact a proposal she has championed for years to create a state council and dedicated staff in the state Commerce Corporation to more effectively advocate for the state’s broadband needs, rather than relying on the incumbent provider.

“Now more than ever, the Rhode Island Broadband Advisory Council is needed for the state to coalesce around technology trends and create roadmaps for municipalities to access federal dollars and for how a private cable company can partner with a public entity for innovative fiber broadband over the next four to five years. The public demands transparency as the state receives hundreds of millions of federal dollars to deploy fiber broadband. We need to invest fairly and smartly to build an innovate future and I look forward to working with all our partners,” said Representative Ruggiero.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee announces $2.7 million in green bond investments to help protect open space

Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced today the awarding of more than $2.73 million in grants to help communities and local organizations protect valuable green space throughout Rhode Island. Ten projects will receive matching grants to protect 400 acres of open space and farmland across the state. The funding is made possible by the 2016 and 2018 green economy bonds, both of which were passed overwhelmingly by voters and made investments in preserving open space, improving recreational facilities, and cleaning up lands and waters.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Meals on Wheels of RI Announces Portsmouth Meal Dispatch Site Partnership

Photo (left to right): Meals on Wheels of RI Executive Director Meghan Grady, Portsmouth Town Council Vice President Linda Ujifusa, Portsmouth Multi-Purpose Senior Center Board Chair Helen Mathieu, Portsmouth Multi-Purpose Senior Center Director Cynthia Koniecki. Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island announces it has partnered with the Portsmouth Multi-Purpose Senior...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Newport Buzz

Party Bikes could hit the road in Rhode Island under bill passed by House

Rhode Island could soon be among the ranks of destinations where tourists can hop aboard “party bikes” for an open-air tour. The House of Representatives recently passed legislation sponsored by Rep. Arthur Handy to allow “quadricycle passenger vehicles” — four-wheeled vehicles pedaled by multiple passengers and controlled by one operator — on Rhode Island roads in municipalities that wish to allow them.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Government
City
Middletown, RI
City
Jamestown, RI
Jamestown, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Announces Electric Vehicle Rebate Program

Governor Dan McKee, joined by Energy Commissioner Nicholas S. Ucci, announced today the establishment of an electric vehicle (EV) rebate program by the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER). The program, called DRIVEEV, will be made available to state residents by the summer of 2022 and supported by an initial $1.25 million commitment by OER.
POLITICS
Newport Buzz

Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council & Laborers’ District Council Endorse Governor Dan McKee for Re-Election

The Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council and the Rhode Island Laborers’ District Council on Thursday both announced their endorsement of Governor Dan McKee for re-election. The Rhode Island Laborers’ District Council (DILDC) represents more than 12,000 workers in the fields of construction, public service, healthcare, and gaming. The 17 affiliated unions that comprise the Building and Construction Trades Council represent more than 10,000 proud union craftspeople from across Rhode Island.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquidneck Island#Broadband Internet#Cox Communications#The House Innovation
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Appoints Former Rogers Principal to Chair the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education

Governor Dan McKee today announced the appointment of Patricia M. DiCenso as Chair of the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education. “Patricia has demonstrated successful leadership in various roles in education throughout her career. Her extensive experience speaks for itself as does her steadfast commitment to Rhode Island’s students. Patricia’s nearly four decades working in Rhode Island schools more than qualifies her to lead this council, and I look forward to our continued partnership as our Administration works to advance public education in Rhode Island.”
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Newport Buzz

Artists Selected for the Jamestown Arts Center 2022 Outdoor Arts Biennial

The Jamestown Arts Center announced the 13 artists and artists’ collectives who will exhibit their artwork in outdoor sites throughout Jamestown. Outdoor public art enables rediscovery of familiar landscapes and creates new ways of seeing and connecting with others. The artists selected to exhibit in the 2022 Outdoor Arts Biennial hosted by the Jamestown Arts Center will create this opportunity from July through October across Conanicut Island.
JAMESTOWN, RI
Newport Buzz

Breeze Airways Announces Nonstop Service from PVD to LAX and Other New Routes

Governor Dan McKee, joined by Rhode Island elected officials, the Rhode Island Airport Corporation and Breeze Airways, the new low-fare airline from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, announced the addition of five new routes from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) this summer, including non-stop service to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). This is the airport’s first West Coast flight. The new twice weekly service from Providence to Los Angeles (Wednesdays and Saturdays) will be operated with Breeze’s fleet of brand-new Airbus A220s. Breeze will nearly triple its fleet this year from 13 aircraft to 30.
LIFESTYLE
Newport Buzz

Middletown Introduces Tiered Residential Tax Program

The Town of Middletown’s new Tiered Residential Tax Program (TRTP) is now live. The program was approved late last year by the Town Council to help ease the tax burden on full-time residents. In order to qualify, eligible applicants must be registered voters in the Town of Middletown. They...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Newport Buzz

Lila Delman Compass Sells Easton’s Point Home For $4,350,000

Lila Delman Compass announced Friday the sale of 585 Wolcott Avenue in Middletown for $4,350,000. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this marks the highest sale in Middletown and second highest sale in Newport County year-to-date.* Lila Delman Compass Associate Broker Eric Kirton represented the seller while Dina Karousos and Nicole Lucenti of Gustave White Sotheby’s represented the buyer.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Newport Buzz

Rhode Island’s Cemetery Weeks Will Feature Tours, Cleanups, Open Houses, And Other Programs At Historic Cemeteries Throughout The State

Rhode Island Historical Cemetery Awareness and Preservation Weeks will feature dozens of free outdoor programs over the course of April and May. The public is invited to participate in tours, clean-ups, gravestone conservation demonstrations, open houses, and other programs at historic cemeteries throughout the state. The event is organized by the Rhode Island Advisory Commission on Historical Cemeteries (RIACHC) and Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission (RIHPHC) in collaboration with many individual and organizational partners.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Legislation Once Again Introduced to Legalize Marijuana in Rhode Island

Following in typical Rhode Island fashion of usually being last, legislation was filed today by Sen. Joshua Miller and Rep. Scott A. Slater to legalize, regulate and tax recreational cannabis sales in Rhode Island, making Rhode Island the second to last New England state to legalize marijuana and four years behind Massachusetts with this no brainer legislation.
LAW
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy