When trying to lose weight, one of the most important things you can do is center your diet around fiber-rich foods. Whole grains are naturally high in fiber and ultimately, can keep you feeling full and satiated for longer (making it less likely that you’ll eat more later on). Apart from helping with fat loss, whole grains are often linked to lower risks of heart disease, diabetes, cancers, etc.

DIETS ・ 23 DAYS AGO