Lewis Hamilton wants to pay homage to his mom, Carmen Larbalestier, by adding her maiden name back onto his own. Speaking at the 2022 Dubai Expo ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix this coming weekend, the Formula One driver announced that he had decided to reincorporate his mother's surname and expected the change to take place “soon,” per Sky Sports. He said, “I'm really proud of my family's name, Hamilton. None of you might know that my mum's name is Larbalestier, and I am just about to put that in my name.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO