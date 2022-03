FORT MYERS, Fla. — Nathan Eovaldi entered his first spring training start vs. the Rays on Friday wanting to work on his slider. “I felt like it was inconsistent today. I want to try to get it going back foot to lefties,” Eovaldi said. “But the first two innings felt really good. Even the last inning. ... I felt like I might have been a little quick at times. But overall, my arm felt good. I threw all five of my pitches. Slider and cutter were a little inconsistent but everything else went really good.”

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO