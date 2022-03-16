Woman injured after running into Hardy Realty office in downtown Cedartown

A woman was injured and transported to the hospital after she went through the intersection in her car and right into the front of the Hardy Realty offices this afternoon.

Per Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, no one else was injured when the driver – who is expected to be charged and will be named later – went straight through the intersection and into the real estate office at West Avenue and Main Street.









She was being transported to the hospital to be checked out after Cedartown and Polk County Police along with Cedartown Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene to provide aid.

The wreck happened this afternoon around 3:54 p.m. The intersection is now clear for traffic.

Check back for any additional details that may follow.