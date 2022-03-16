Activists protest outside Foxx’s office over decision not to charge officers involved in shooting deaths of Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – The day after Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced she would not press charges against Chicago police officers for the shooting deaths of Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez, community organizers angry over the decision are pushing for her to reconsider.

Troy Gaston with Black Lives Matter said the decision not to prosecute officers Eric Stillman and Evan Solano makes him feel like he and others are fighting a losing battle when it comes to police shootings.

Gaston was part of a small group of people who protested Foxx’s decision outside her office building at 69 West Washington in the Loop.

President of the Little Village Community Council Baltazar Enriquez called the decision a political one and accused the state’s attorney of being more concerned about the police union and her re-election than justice.

Graciela Garcia, an organizer for the council, encouraged the public to keep up pressure, saying it worked in securing charges against former Officer Jason Van Dyke in the Laquan McDonald case.

A spokeswoman for the state’s attorney said the office made a decision based on facts, evidence and the law and the appellate prosecutor agreed with it.