ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Titans Plan to Release Julio Jones After One Season

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZJjzf_0ehDXagI00

He missed seven games in his first season in Tennessee.

The Titans plan to release wide receiver Julio Jones after his first year with the team, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini and Adam Schefter . The news was confirmed by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero who added the move will save Tennessee $9.513 million in 2022 and Jones will still collect $2 million in fully guaranteed money.

Jones was traded to the Titans in June 2021 after spending the first ten years of his career with the Falcons. The seven-time Pro Bowler caught the injury bug in 2020 and it carried over to his first year in Tennessee. He missed seven games and only logged one game with over 100 receiving yards. He finished 2021 with 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown.

Jones, 33, will now hit the market and could be a valuable veteran presence and even a dangerous weapon if he can stay healthy. The five-time All Pro is considered to be one of the best wideouts of his generation.

Although he’s past his prime, teams will certainly be giving Jones a call.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Titans news, head over to All Titans .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Booger McFarland Thinks Deshaun Watson’s Choice Should Be Easy

Deshaun Watson is taking his time with his decision. ESPN’s Booger McFarland doesn’t think it should be so difficult, though. The Houston Texans quarterback has reportedly narrowed down his options to the Falcons and Saints. The Panthers and Browns were previously in the mix. McFarland believes Watson’s decision...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Dianna Russini
Person
Adam Schefter
hypebeast.com

Nike Looks To Bring Back Bo Jackson’s Air Trainer SC "Auburn"

Air Trainer SC has been seeing more momentum lately as the high-top offering in the retro “Auburn” colorway is making a comeback once again. Back in February, the silhouette surfaced on the internet in a Kansas City “Royals” uniform in honor of the former American pro baseball and football player’s time spent playing for the MLB team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Browns#American Football#Titans Plan#Espn#Falcons#Pro Bowler#Eagles
The Spun

Packers Legend Is Pushing For A Blockbuster Trade

The Green Bay Packers stunned the world by trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Less than a week after re-signing Aaron Rodgers, they don’t have many notable targets for the superstar quarterback. LeRoy Butler has a possible solution. Speaking to TMZ Sports shortly after the Adams trade,...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Are Reportedly Bringing Veteran Tight End Back

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly bringing back Robert Tonyan. The veteran tight end has agreed to a one-year deal with the team even though he won’t be available for some games. He’s recovering from a torn ACL which should see him miss the first half of the season,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback

It’s been a busy week for the Raiders, and they’re not making moves just yet. Moments ago, it was announced that veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert has signed a deal with Las Vegas. Gilbert has bounced around the NFL over the past few years, but he does have some...
NFL
The Spun

Warren Moon Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

56K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy