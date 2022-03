SARASOTA -- Police captured video of a tornado touchdown in Sarasota.

The twister appeared to be centered along 10th Street downtown. There was a report of a collapsed roof on a business.

The National Weather Service has confirmed the twister was an EF-1 with winds around 90 miles per hour. It says the tornado's time on the ground was brief, about 45 seconds.

