The Oscars Will Talk About ‘Bruno’

By Rebecca Rubin
Variety
 4 days ago
The Oscars will talk about Bruno, yes, yes, yes.

The 94th Academy Awards, which will take place on March 27, will feature the first live performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the breakout sensation from Disney’s animated musical “ Encanto .” This year’s telecast will also include tributes to James Bond and “The Godfather,” which is turning 50.

“Encanto,” a nominee for best animated film, opened in theaters last year and generated $250 million at the global box office. The movie about a Colombian family who lives in a magical house turned into an internet favorite after premiering on Disney Plus. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” a group number in which the Madrigals lament about their estranged relative, Bruno, isn’t nominated at this year’s Oscars. In fact, the musical-theater bop was not even in the running for best original song because Disney decided to instead submit the love song “Dos Oruguitas” for awards consideration. But the Academy Award producers couldn’t deny the song’s ubiquity in popular culture and arranged to bring the animated tune to life at this year’s telecast in the hopes that it would inspire fans to tune in.

“Dos Oruguitas” will compete against Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” Van Morrison’s “Down To Joy” from “Belfast,” Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s “No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die,” and Diane Warren’s “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days” for best original song.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the music for “Encanto,” has defended Disney’s decision to push “Dos Oruguitas” for awards contention. Miranda’s Oscar nomination for best original song puts him one step closer to achieving EGOT status, having previously earned an Emmy, Tony and Grammy.

“I’m still proud of ‘Dos Oruguitas’ as the submission,” Miranda previously told Variety . “When those are the parameters, you have to pick the thing that best exemplifies the spirit of the movie, and it contains all of it inside this song – as opposed to a journey of a particular character. It’s the foundational story, but I’m not going to say it wasn’t hard [to choose].”

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host this year’s Academy Awards. Jane Campion’s revisionist Western “The Power of the Dog” is going into the night with a leading 12 nominations, followed by Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi adaptation “Dune” with 10 and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake, Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical “Belfast” each with seven.

‘Scream’ Sequel, Bob Marley Biopic Get Release Dates

Click here to read the full article. Ghostface will strike again. The Woodsboro Killer will return in another, as yet untitled, entry in the “Scream” franchise on March 31, 2023. It appears to have that date to itself, but it will have to contend with the second weekend of “John Wick: Chapter 4.” Paramount and Spyglass Media produced the film and the most recent sequel, which served as a reboot of sorts. It went on to gross $139.5 million globally, an impressive result given that it only cost $25 million to produce. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are returning to direct...
Serena Williams, Kristen Stewart and Nick Jonas to Present at PGA Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. In one of the most star-studded lineups of this year’s awards season, Serena Williams, Nick Jonas and Oscar nominees Kristen Stewart and Ciaran Hinds have been tapped as presenters at the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards Saturday evening, Variety has learned exclusively. They will be joined at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel by Josh Brolin, Rachel Brosnahan, Daniel Durant, Alana Haim, Jude Hill, Chris Pine, Daniel Dae Kim, Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Ryan Murphy, Simon Rex and Kerry Washington, as well as previously announced presenters Meryl Streep, Casey Bloys, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Aunjanue...
Oscar-Nominated ‘Audible’ Team Debuts PSA for Deaf History Month (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Right before their film competes at the Academy Awards, the filmmakers behind documentary short “Audible” have debuted a PSA in honor of Deaf History Month. “Audible” director Matthew Ogens and producer Geoff McLean have reteamed to produce a new public service announcement promoting Deaf History Month, which runs March 13 to April 15. The PSA features the documentary’s Amaree McKenstry-Hall, and deaf activist and model Nyle DiMarco, communicating through American Sign Language, explaining the documentary and Deaf History Month. “We are tough, we are strong, we are determined,” McKenstry-Hall signs in the PSA. DiMarco, who is...
Billboard

Dave’s ‘Starlight’ Set to Dethrone ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ In U.K.

The “Funky Friday” rapper cruises to the lead in the U.K. singles chart race with “Starlight,” a surprise release to celebrate the start of his U.K. tour. “Starlight” is burning bright on the First Look chart, which ranks songs based on sales and streams consumed in the first 48 hours of the chart cycle. If it keeps its spot, “Starlight” will give the Brit Award and Mercury Prize winner his second No. 1, and de-throne Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” after a seven-week unbroken run at the top.
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars

NEW YORK (AP) — Final preparations are underway for the 94th Academy Awards and a long awaited return to Hollywood's glamourous normalcy after a muted ceremony and ratings low last year. Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars, including where to watch the live show, who's expected to win and what the big controversies are this year.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Encanto’ Animation Pros on Crafting Catchy “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Sequence

You know the sequence. You probably know each lyric by heart. We’re talking about the energetic, nearly-four-minute portion of Disney Animation’s Encanto featuring the No. 1 hit single “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” In the ensemble piece, Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz) asks various family members about her mysterious uncle who has vanished.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Simu Liu, Uma Thurman, Lily James and Rami Malek to PresentOscar-Nominated Doc Short 'Audible' Shines a Spotlight on the Maryland School for the DeafBAFTA Host Rebel Wilson Reveals Pre-Show Jitters: "I Have to Come Out as Myself, Which Is Terrifying!" Much has been made of Disney’s...
Showbiz411

Oscars Will Feature Godfather and James Bond Anniversary Tributes, Performance of Non-Nominated “Bruno” Song

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is not nominated for Best Song at the Oscars. Another song from “Encanto” – Dos Oruguitas” — is. But this year’s Academy Awards will feature a live performance of “Bruno” because it’s a massive hit on the radio and in sales. Maybe “Dos Oruguitas” will be tacked onto it. I have a feeling a lot of people will vote for “Dos” thinking it is “Bruno.” It is not.
Variety

Amazon Reveals Interim Leadership Structure at Town Hall With MGM Staff (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. A few key details were revealed about what life will be like at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer now that its $8.5 billion sale to Amazon has closed. In a town hall at Amazon’s Culver City lot, Mike Hopkins, Amazon Studios and Prime Video SVP, unveiled an interim leadership structure. He told staffers that for the time being, MGM’s Chief Operating Officer Christopher Brearton, Motion Picture Group Chairman Michael De Luca and Worldwide Television Group Chairman Mark Burnett have “joined my leadership team.” That signals that all three men will report directly to Hopkins. Amazon Studios chief Jennifer...
Variety

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Ukraine Fundraiser Tops $30 Million Goal

Click here to read the full article. In two weeks, actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have exceeded their goal of raising $30 million to help Ukrainian refugees displaced by Russia’s savage war on the country. The crowdfunding effort has now raised nearly $35 million — and counting. The married couple had previously pledged to match up to $3 million in donations toward the GoFundMe campaign (available at this link). According to the site, they donated $3 million to their own “Stand With Ukraine” fundraiser 13 days ago. On Thursday, Kunis — who was born in Ukraine — and Kutcher posted an...
Variety

Four Injured in Late-Night Gun Shooting in Austin During Final Weekend of SXSW

Click here to read the full article. Four individuals sustained minor injuries in a shooting in downtown Austin, Texas that occurred on Sunday morning as the city hosted the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival. The Austin police department informed Variety that officers on patrol in the 400 block of East 6th street heard several gunshots around 12:50 a.m. on Sunday. During a preliminary investigation, law enforcement determined that the shooting began as a disturbance between two groups of people. Four victims were taken to local hospitals to treat minor injuries as a result of the altercation. A suspect related to the shooting is now...
Variety

Steven Spielberg Says He Won’t Direct Another Musical After ‘West Side Story’ at PGA Awards Breakfast

Click here to read the full article. Ahead of tonight’s Producers Guild of America awards ceremony, the annual breakfast with the nominees for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award at the Skirball Cultural Center. The theme of the panel, moderated by PGA president Lisa Fisher, was Steven Spielberg, nominated as one of the producers for his musical “West Side Story.” During the conversation, the two-time Oscar-winning director — for “Schindler’s List” (1993) and “Saving Private Ryan” (1998) — shared with the audience that he’ll never direct another musical in his career, although he’ll be involved as a producer on some. He’s currently co-producing...
Variety

‘WeCrashed’ Star O-T Fagbenle on Finding the Right Fake Ears to Play Barack Obama in Showtime’s ‘First Lady’

Click here to read the full article. O-T Fagbenle has a message to former president Barack Obama, whom he portrays in the upcoming Showtime series “First Lady,” set to premiere April 17: “Barack, call me.” Fagbenle discussed his upcoming turn as the 44th president, alongside Viola Davis’ Michelle Obama, at the premiere of Apple TV Plus’s “WeCrashed” on Thursday at the Academy Museum. But did he try to contact President Obama to prepare for his role? “I did try and get in contact with him, of course!,” Fagbenle said. “This is what happened: Viola knows Michelle, and Viola had been chatting to...
Variety

Same-Sex Kiss Restored in Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Following Staff Uproar Over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. On March 9, LGBTQ employees and allies at Pixar Animation Studios sent a joint statement to Walt Disney Company leadership claiming that Disney executives had actively censored “overtly gay affection” in its feature films. The stunning allegation — made as part of a larger protest over the company’s lack of public response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill — did not include which Pixar films had weathered the censorship, nor which specific creative decisions were cut or altered. But in at least one case, the statement appears to have made a significant difference. According to...
Variety

How to Start a Podcast: 5 Must-Have Products, According to Podcaster Ari Cagan

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. So, you want to reframe “Hey, I have a podcast” from a terrible pickup line to an actual statement of fact. This would require you to actually start a podcast, but you look in your wallet and you can barely afford the drink you are now wearing as a result of your terrible pickup line. We can’t give you game, but we can give you great advice from a professional podcaster. And we can...
Variety

‘The Batman’: How Darth Vader and Travis Bickle Inspired Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit

Click here to read the full article. “The Batman” star Robert Pattinson imbues his shadowy crime fighter with an outsider’s emotionality that allows the viewer to read his performance as the costumed vigilante just as easily as his performance as the wealthy recluse Bruce Wayne. But that wouldn’t be possible without the work of David Crossman and Glyn Dillon, the costume designers behind the new Batsuit. The artists credit new fabrication technologies unavailable to previous Batman designers that allow costumes to be made with a nuanced performances in mind, giving Pattinson a greater range of movement and expression. “We were just...
Variety

Almost 90% of Performers Have Experienced Violence, Harassment in Latin American Screen and Arts Industries

Click here to read the full article. Almost 90% of workers in the audiovisual and performing arts industries in Latin America, including Mexico, Peru and Uruguay, have experienced harassment and violence in the workplace. The shocking figures were revealed in a new report published by the UNI Global Union’s media, entertainment and arts department together with the International Federation of Actors (IFA). Responding to the joint UNI and IFA survey, 87% of women said they had experienced violence or harassment in the workplace while 95% of trans and non-binary workers reported the same. 70% of men responding to the survey said they...
