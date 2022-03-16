ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

 4 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;59;44;56;43;Mostly cloudy, mild;S;8;64%;36%;2. Albuquerque, NM;70;42;54;32;Breezy and cooler;ESE;16;38%;31%;4. Anchorage, AK;38;28;32;22;A little snow;NNE;5;67%;92%;1. Asheville, NC;55;46;66;44;Some sun and warmer;ESE;6;64%;30%;5. Atlanta, GA;60;51;70;49;Fog in the morning;SSW;5;63%;18%;6....

natureworldnews.com

US Severe Weather and Tornado Forecast Issued for March, April, and May

Severe weather and tornado forecasts in the US for 2022 have been released by AccuWeather on Wednesday, March 10. The forecast general claims that life-threatening storms this year can create tornadoes in significantly larger numbers compared to previous years. The forecast primarily focuses on March, April, and May, which faces...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Worst storm of 2022’ threatens half the US with blizzards, tornadoes and flooding

Spring may open with a bang in the coming days as a massive storm system looks set to roll across a large portion of the US after a weekend of severe weather.There is potential for thunderstorms, tornadoes, severe flooding, and blizzards in states from the Rockies to the Atlantic coast according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service.Risk to lives and property is possible with significant delays expected to air, shipping and ground transportation.“Next week has the potential to bring not only the most significant storm of March but perhaps the entire year so far considering the...
ENVIRONMENT
KLFY News 10

Piskos and Landry Lead the Way to a Series Victory for Louisiana Softball

STATESBORO, Ga. – Sophie Piskos set the tone early at the plate, then hitting became contagious in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach as No. 23 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball rolled to a 12-1 (6 inn.) win over Georgia Southern on Sunday, March 20 at Eagle Field in Statesboro, Ga. The win clinched the series […]
STATESBORO, GA
Outsider.com

Missouri Tractor-Trailer Crash Kills At Least Six

At least six people died in an ugly tractor-trailer crash in Missouri on Thursday. The wreckage left untold numbers of individuals injured. A handful of seriously wounded drivers and passengers were evacuated to three different area hospitals. At a Glance:. More than 30 vehicles became entagnled in a massive tractor-trailer...
MISSOURI STATE

