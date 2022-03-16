Canajoharie woman facing Leandra’s Law charges

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Friday, March 11, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tanya A. Smith, 53, of Jordanville for allegedly driving drunk with a child in the car. Deputies say they received a report of someone driving erratically in Canajoharie which led them to pullover Smith.

According to police, Smith was stopped on Heiser Road and showed signs of impairment while police interviewed her. After a roadside evaluation, deputies determined Smith was drunk.

Police said Smith was taken into custody and the child was turned over to a relative. While at the Sheriff’s Office, a test sample showed her B.A.C. to be 0.22%, according to police.

Charges

Aggravated DWI, operating with a BAC of 0.18% or higher (misdemeanor)

Aggravated DWI, operating with a child in the vehicle (felony)

Driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Smith was processed and turned over to a sober third party. She is due to appear in the Town of Canajoharie Court at a later date.

