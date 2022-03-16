ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Proposed Sunshine Protection Act would make daylight saving time permanent

Idaho's Newschannel 7
Idaho's Newschannel 7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent starting in November 2023 -- no more "falling back" an hour. The bill is still subject to approval by the U.S. House and President Joe Biden. Moving to permanent...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Bill banning ballot drop boxes is dead in Idaho Senate

Legislation eliminating drop boxes and similar drop-off locations for absentee ballots in Idaho will not get a hearing in the Senate and is dead. Republican Sen. Patti Anne Lodge said Friday she has received thousands of emails opposing the legislation. She chairs the Senate State Affairs Committee where the bill was sent after making it through the House on a 37-33 vote earlier this month.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Hawaii State
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Senate passes 'Coronavirus Pause Act' to limit vaccine requirements

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Senate took up the Coronavirus Pause Act to debate COVID vaccine requirements. Senate Bill 1381 proposes a one-year ban on businesses from requiring the COVID vaccine as a condition for employment. There are exceptions for things like employees in a medical setting, but the bill threatens financial penalties for businesses that don’t comply.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

12 Idaho House Democrats key to passing Idaho budget bills

BOISE, Idaho — It appears it’s going to take a dozen House Democrats if Idaho is to hang on to more than a billion dollars in federal coronavirus relief money. A majority of the 58 House Republicans often vote against budget bills containing Idaho’s share of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA. Instead, they opt to send it to other states. Some Republicans oppose taking federal money. Others fear they’ll anger the libertarian and influential Idaho Freedom Foundation - which typically wants “no” votes on ARPA budget bills - ahead of the May Republican primary.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Simpson, Fulcher sign letter to Biden Administration requesting an end to public transportation mask mandate

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A letter sent to the U.S. Department of Transportation requesting President Joe Biden's Administration end the mask mandate on public transportation was signed by Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson and Idaho Republican First District Congressman Russ Fulcher. The mask mandate was scheduled to end March 18,...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time#Time Zones#The U S Senate#The U S House#Aasm#Dst
Idaho's Newschannel 7

COVID-19 in Idaho: 'Not over,' but state is in a new phase, public health administrator says

BOISE, Idaho — It's now been two years since Idaho's first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported. In the months that have followed, the state has reported more than 439,000 total confirmed and probable cases, and 4,819 deaths from the coronavirus that scientists have dubbed SARS-CoV-2. "I will never forget it: Friday, March 13. So it was a Friday the 13th in the year 2020," Division of Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said, recalling the day Idaho's first case was confirmed. "Initially, we discussed or focused on building testing capacity at our state lab, informing the public about the virus and trying to prevent the spread of the virus. The turning point in the pandemic came about in December of 2020, when the first COVID vaccine arrived. This marked the availability of a highly effective tool at our disposal to counteract the virus."
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Senate
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy