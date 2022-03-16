Gas tax bill met with resistance on Beacon Hill

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Republicans have been pushing for a suspension of the gas tax, but their efforts have been met with resistance from state leaders.

Republican lawmakers here on Beacon Hill say they’re not giving up on their proposal to provide tax relief to residents across the state. This time they’re giving their democratic colleagues 3 different proposals to consider.

Last week, House Republicans proposed a temporary suspension of the state’s 24 cent gas tax but statehouse leaders made it clear that that proposal wasn’t under consideration.

GOP lawmakers decided to take another route to give back to Bay Stater’s, so they filed a bill to create a new refundable tax credit for certain motor vehicle trips.

If their bill passes, resident would receive 58.5 cents per mile driven on trips for employment, education, and medical appointments.

House Minority Leader, Bruce Tarr, released a statement about these proposal writing. “We cannot stand idle while day after day people are facing the economic pain of paying for fuel to get to work, school, and medical appointments.”

Governor Baker, who’s in his last term in office, hopes the legislature will reach an agreement on some of these issues. He believes the best way to do that is to act on his $700 million tax relief package.

