Gas tax bill met with resistance on Beacon Hill

By Jodi Reed
 4 days ago

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Republicans have been pushing for a suspension of the gas tax, but their efforts have been met with resistance from state leaders.

Republican lawmakers here on Beacon Hill say they’re not giving up on their proposal to provide tax relief to residents across the state. This time they’re giving their democratic colleagues 3 different proposals to consider.

Massachusetts announces federal funded rental assistance during COVID-19 ending

Last week, House Republicans proposed a temporary suspension of the state’s 24 cent gas tax but statehouse leaders made it clear that that proposal wasn’t under consideration.

GOP lawmakers decided to take another route to give back to Bay Stater’s, so they filed a bill to create a new refundable tax credit for certain motor vehicle trips.

If their bill passes, resident would receive 58.5 cents per mile driven on trips for employment, education, and medical appointments.

House Minority Leader, Bruce Tarr, released a statement about these proposal writing. “We cannot stand idle while day after day people are facing the economic pain of paying for fuel to get to work, school, and medical appointments.”

Governor Baker, who’s in his last term in office, hopes the legislature will reach an agreement on some of these issues. He believes the best way to do that is to act on his $700 million tax relief package.

Health Care spending “blips” create headaches on Beacon Hill

-As lawmakers and policymakers try to chart a course for the state's health care sector moving forward, they began Wednesday to try to discern what in the state's data is reflective of the actual reality of health care costs and what are pandemic-specific "blips" that say more about the past than the future.
Offshore wind lease income seen as potential fishing aid

The Baker administration and the Massachusetts Legislature have been gung-ho about pursuing offshore wind power and preparing the state's infrastructure to deal with the consequences of climate change, but lawmakers last week impressed upon the administration the importance of keeping the state's historic fishing industry in mind as well.
Massachusetts man charged with pandemic loan fraud

A Massachusetts man who fraudulently obtained more than $400,000 in federal loans meant for businesses struggling through the coronavirus pandemic used the money on mortgage payments and to pay people close to him, including his partner, federal authorities alleged.
#Tax Bill#Legislature#Tax Credit#Beacon Hill#Tax Relief#Republicans#House#Gop#Bay Stater
