Charlotte, NC

Charlotte church donates $1M to kick-start affordable housing project

By Robin Kanady
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A church in Charlotte is giving $1 million to kick start a Habitat for Humanity project.

The land was donated by the Brooks family, owners of a popular NoDa burger joint.

David Brooks says his dad bought the land in the 1960s as an investment for his family, and they can’t think of a better way to invest in Charlotte, their home, than by giving the land so that other families can have a home.

“If you want something bad enough, you don’t mind working for it,” said David Brooks, whose family donated land to build Habitat for Humanity townhomes in east Charlotte.

David Brooks knows the value of hard work.

His father built Brooks Sandwich House almost 50 years ago.

“My dad really took a chance on opening a place like that. Everybody thought he was crazy,” Brooks said.

Brooks says his dad opened the burger business during a recession, but the customers just kept coming.

“They had nothing, and they helped build our business up, so I’m trying to do a little bit by giving back,” Brooks said.

Several years ago, David Brooks, his twin brother Scott, and the rest of their family, decided to give the land their dad gave them.

They donated a tract in east Charlotte to Habitat for Humanity.

“It’s a hand up, not a handout,” David Brooks said.

Now David Brooks is seeing their gift come to fruition.

Myers Park Presbyterian Church just donated $1 million to the Habitat project.

“We believe in affordable housing and a lot of the principles and mission and vision of having that have matched what we as a congregation want to do for the past 30-something years,” said Patty Arcia, Director of Outreach for Myers Park Presbyterian Church.

The project is in memory of David’s dad.

“I’m sure he’s saying right now, ‘That was a good thing y’all have done,” Brooks said.

The land donation is also to remember David’s twin brother, Scott Brooks, who was gunned down during a robbery in 2019, just as he was opening the restaurant.

“It’s going to mean a lot for his memory too,” David Brooks said.

The family is giving back to a project that rewards hard work — what Brooks was built on.

The plan is to build 17 townhomes. The Habitat for Humanity families are required to put in 300 hours of work towards building their homes and helping make mortgage payments.

Habitat said it could be another year before they break ground since supply for building materials is pretty hard to come by right now.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

