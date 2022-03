FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville has been named a 2021 Tree City USA for the 27th time in a row in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. Along with the 2021 Tree City USA award, the Arbor Day Foundation also awarded Fayetteville a 2021 Growth Award. This is an additional Tree City USA award that shows Fayetteville grew its programs, services, new certification, or improvements over last year for Urban Forestry. Fayetteville has received the Growth Award for eight years in a row.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 10 DAYS AGO