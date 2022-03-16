14-year-old North Carolina boy killed in shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 14-year-old boy was killed and a 13-year-old boy was injured in Tuesday’s shooting near South End Tuesday night, according to a police report.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday near 2900 Baltimore Ave. near South End.

The two juveniles were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported to Atrium Main, where the 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead. The 13-year-old boy was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

CSI, the DA’s office, victim services, operations command and a homicide unit were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of an arrest at this point or motive given in the shooting and this remains an active investigation.

