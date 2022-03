The Kansas City Chiefs have a new wide receiver in the building and members of the team are pumped about the signing. After a quiet start to the 2022 NFL free agency period, the Chiefs landed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. The team had shown interest in the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout when he was a free agent back in 2021, but he opted to return to the Steelers for another year. This time around they were able to lure Smith-Schuster away and add another target for QB Patrick Mahomes.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO