FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Although Classy Creations Florist and Crafts on Fairmont Avenue has been open for almost two years now, the COVID-19 pandemic has gotten in the way of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce holding a ribbon cutting for the business, and local officials were finally able to welcome the shop to the city with open arms Friday morning.

