Highly regarded OL announces Clemson offer after visit

A highly regarded offensive line prospect visited Clemson on Wednesday and came away with an offer from the Tigers.

The Loomis Chaffee School (Windsor, Conn.) four-star Olaus Alinen announced the offer via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Alinen (6-7, 300) is the No. 14 offensive tackle and No. 127 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Alinen, a native of Finland, also has offers from Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Stanford and Southern Cal, among many others on his list of 40-plus offers.

Alinen’s father, Klaus, played in NFL Europe and spent a year on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad.

