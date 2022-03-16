ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Highly regarded OL announces Clemson offer after visit

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 11 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QkTFa_0ehDTnjD00

A highly regarded offensive line prospect visited Clemson on Wednesday and came away with an offer from the Tigers.

The Loomis Chaffee School (Windsor, Conn.) four-star Olaus Alinen announced the offer via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Alinen (6-7, 300) is the No. 14 offensive tackle and No. 127 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Alinen, a native of Finland, also has offers from Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Stanford and Southern Cal, among many others on his list of 40-plus offers.

Alinen’s father, Klaus, played in NFL Europe and spent a year on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0ehDTnjD00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Has Personally Reached Out To 1 Franchise

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter shocked the football world when he named the Atlanta Falcons as a “sleeper” team to potentially land Deshaun Watson. Schefter said the team’s owner, Arthur Blank, is “fond” of Watson. “Falcons owner Arthur Blank is fond of Deshaun Watson from the days when the former Gainesville (Ga) High quarterback worked multiple years as a Falcons’ ball boy and developed a relationship with Blank’s family,” Schefter said.
NFL
NOLA.com

Teddy Bridgewater has reportedly found a new NFL home, and it's not with the Saints

Former Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater plans to sign a one-year deal to be a backup quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday. Bridgewater had generated some recent speculation about a possible return to the Saints with Jameis Winston testing free agency,...
NFL
FanSided

Georgia football gets a massive recruiting win with Arch Manning

Georgia football is putting together another solid recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. One of the latest recruiting wins is getting 5-star quarterback Arch Manning to plan another visit to Athens. On Monday, 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported that Manning would be in Athens for the March 19 weekend. He also...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Tyler Lockett Has Message About Colin Kaepernick After Workout

As they agreed to in a Twitter exchange Sunday, Tyler Lockett ran routes for Colin Kaepernick this afternoon. When the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback asked if any pass-catchers were willing to practice with him, the Seattle Seahawks wideout graciously accepted the offer. They followed through on those plans the...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson University#Nfl Europe#Ohio State#Falcons#American Football#College Football#Tigers#The Loomis Chaffee School#Stanford#Southern Cal#Nfl#The Atlanta Falcons#Clemson Variety Frame
The Spun

Former Browns Player Has Harsh Message For Baker Mayfield Amid Trade Rumors

Nearly three years ago, Baker Mayfield made headlines for what he said about former Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson’s trade request. “It’s self-inflicted. It is what it is. It’s not awkward for anyone else in this building,” Mayfield told reporters when asked about Johnson’s trade request. “He’s gotta do his job. He said he was a professional. I hope he does his job.”
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Lose Key Player Day After Tom Brady’s Return

The Bucs may have been able to keep Tom Brady’s center Ryan Jensen in Tampa. But the same can’t be said for another key piece of the Buccaneers’ offensive line. On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that guard Alex Cappa prepared to cash in with the Cincinnati Bengals to the tune of four years, $40 million.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Deshaun Watson “Rejected” Trade To NFC Team

As the NFL world awaits a decision from Deshaun Watson, one team can be ruled out: the Seattle Seahawks. Watson, 26, has reportedly “rejected” a trade that would send him to Seattle. The Seahawks are trying to find a new franchise quarterback. The team traded Russell Wilson to...
NFL
On3.com

Steelers sign former Vikings center to three-year deal

Former Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings center Mason Cole intends to sign a three-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Adam Schefter reported Monday night. Field Yates quote tweeted the report, confirming that Coles’ deal is for three years worth $15.75 million with $11 million paid out in the first two years.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Browns release Pro Bowl player following big trade

The Cleveland Browns gave Jarvis Landry permission to seek a trade over the weekend, but the star receiver must not have been able to find any suitors. The Browns released Landry on Monday, according to multiple reports. Cleveland on Saturday acquired Amari Cooper in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys....
NFL
WLWT 5

Cincinnati high school volleyball player, cheerleader dies

CINCINNATI — A high school in Cincinnati is mourning the loss of one of its students. Western Hills High School posted to its social media that Sha'Niya Clark, who was a junior at the school, died. Clark was a member of the school's volleyball and cheer team. The school...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy