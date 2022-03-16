Steve McQueen, Tilda Swinton, Miky Lee to Be Honored at Academy Museum Gala

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will honor director and producer Steve McQueen , actor Tilda Swinton and producer Miky Lee at its second annual gala to celebrate its one-year anniversary, it was announced Wednesday.

The gala will take place on Oct. 15. The gala’s Vantage Award, which honors an artists or scholar who has “helped contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema,” will be presented to McQueen. Swinton will receive the Visionary Award, which honors an “artists or scholar whose extensive body of work has advanced the art of cinema.” Lee will receive the gala’s Pillar Award, “which acknowledges exemplary leadership and support for the Academy museum .”

Academy Museum supporter Halle Berry, Academy Museum trustee Jason Blum, Academy Museum trustee Ryan Murphy and Lupita Nyong’o are co-chairing the evening, which will raise funds to support museum access, education and programming initiatives.

“Our inaugural gala in 2021 was a wonderful celebration of the artists and patrons of the Academy Museum,” said Bill Kramer, director and president of the Academy Museum. “It was an incredible reminder of the power, artistry, diversity and resilience of our film industry. At our 2022 gala, we are deeply honored to recognize three members of our international film community whose outstanding achievements inspire us all: Miky Lee, Steve McQueen and Tilda Swinton.”

Lee is vice chairwoman of South Korea’s CJ Group and oversees the strategic direction and management of the group’s entertainment and media subsidiary CJ ENM. In 2019, Lee was executive producer of Parasite , which was the first foreign language film to win best picture at the Oscars. The Hollywood Reporter named her its International Producer of the Year in 2020. CJ ENM recently acquired Endeavor Content.

McQueen is an Academy Award-winning filmmaker, his film 12 Years a Slave winning best picture in 2014. In 2018, he directed Widows starring Viola Davis. He is currently working on Occupied City, a new documentary that looks at Amsterdam under Nazi occupation during World War II. McQueen has also received the Turner Prize, the highest honor given to a British visual artist.

Swinton has appeared in many films, including Edward II, Orlando, Michael Clayton, Julia, We Need to Talk About Kevin, The Chronicles of Narnia, Doctor Strange and, most recently, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch . She will next star in Three Thousand Years of Longing , as well as Asteroid City and The Eternal Daughter .

Last year’s event raised more than $11 million for the museum’s programming, education and access.

Click here to read the full article.