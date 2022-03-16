ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson Sign Petition Urging Bank to Stop Financing Canadian Gas Pipeline

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nNys_0ehDTjCJ00

Hollywood celebrities have signed a petition organized to urge the Royal Bank of Canada to stop financing the Coastal GasLink, a gas pipeline set to cut through the Wet’suwet’en territory in northwestern British Columbia without the consent of local hereditary chiefs.

The petition, organized by Indigenous Climate Action, is signed by Mark Ruffalo , Leonardo DiCaprio , Taika Waititi , Scarlett Johansson , Jane Fonda and Robert Downey Jr., alongside many other among actors, artists, athletes and musicians putting their name to the open letter that opposes the multibillion-dollar natural gas pipeline project.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

These include director Ava DuVernay and actors Josh Gad, Mariska Hargitay, Rooney Mara , Julianne Moore, Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Schumer, Ben Stiller and Marisa Tomei. In Canada, opposition to the Coastal GasLink project has led to rallies and rail blockades across the country.

The open letter to City National Bank and Royal Bank of Canada follows:

We, the undersigned, demand that City National Bank’s parent company, Royal Bank of Canada:

Withdraw support from the Coastal GasLink pipeline, effective immediately.

Uphold, affirm and respect the rights of Indigenous peoples. It is critical that CNB and RBC not only “respect” the rights of Indigenous Peoples, but adhere to policies and practices that ensure the Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) of Indigenous peoples as defined in the United Nations Declaration of The Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) under Article 32.

Stop funding fossil fuel expansion. CNB and RBC must end the funding of extreme fossil fuel expansion projects, specifically fracking and tar sands. The Alberta tar sands are exacerbating the climate crisis and why Canada is unable to meet its international climate commitments as agreed to at COP 26.

City National Bank’s parent company Royal Bank of Canada is bankrolling the climate crisis and violating the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Though RBC claims to be a leader in climate-conscious banking, since acquiring CNB in 2015 RBC has spent more $160 billion to become one of the world’s largest and most aggressive financiers of tar sands, fossil fuel extraction, and transport. RBC is now the fifth largest funder of fossil fuels in the world. BankingOnClimateChaos.org

Though publicly claiming to “respect the inherent right of Indigenous peoples to self-determination”, RBC is heavily invested in the Coastal GasLink fracked gas pipeline now bulldozing through the pristine territory and waters of the Wet’suwet’en Peoples, without the consent of the Hereditary Chiefs.

The time to defund Coastal GasLink is now. RBC must withdraw from the Coastal GasLink fracked gas pipeline now and stop financing fossil fuels.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 1450

Billy Boy
4d ago

Just another example of faulty leftist thinking. When you reduce supply who do you think is most affected? It's not some rich Hollywood actor, that's for sure. It's the lower and middle classes who feel the pinch.

Reply(171)
1767
Troy Maddox
4d ago

so how does he feel his yachts and private jets to spew out carbon emissions all over the globe or does everything run on solar or ego Maybe self-righteousness perhaps I heard that's a higher grade of fuel

Reply(36)
972
David Gleason
4d ago

BFD. These celebrities think they’re something special that if they sign a petition and it’s advertised that it will automatically change everyone’s minds?

Reply(19)
573
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Keaton Emotionally Dedicates SAG Award Win to Late Nephew Who Died From Drug Use

After winning the SAG Award for best actor in a limited series or TV movie for Dopesick, Michael Keaton surprised everyone with a delay in taking the stage Sunday during the 2022 SAG Awards. “Sorry! Quick trip to the men’s room. It is packed, by the way,” he said after rushing to the podium. The moment resembled that of Christine Lahti who, after winning during the 1998 Golden Globes, admitted taking a restroom break minutes before winning the best actress in a TV drama series for Chicago Hope.More from The Hollywood ReporterSAG Awards Analysis: 'CODA' and Jessica Chastain Wins Shake Up...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicolas Cage’s ‘Unbearable Weight’ Gets Rare Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score, a Career Best

Nicolas Cage is getting some of the best reviews of his career … for playing Nicolas Cage. The actor’s new comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent currently has a rare 100 percent critics‘ score on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.More from The Hollywood ReporterNicolas Cage in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent': Film Review | SXSW 2022SXSW: 'Atlanta' Season Opener, Nicolas Cage Film 'Unbearable Weight' Set for Fest'Awards Chatter' Podcast -- Nicolas Cage ('Pig') The reviews follow the film’s world premiere at the South by Southwest festival on Saturday night in Austin, Texas. As there are only 15 reviews so far, it’s probable that...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Arnold Schwarzenegger Invokes His Nazi Father in Emotional Message to Russia

Arnold Schwarzenegger released an emotional video Thursday addressed to the people of Russia. The 74-year-old actor and former California governor largely focused on stating the basic facts of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, complete with subtitles, in an attempt to punch through Russian state propaganda.More from The Hollywood ReporterPulse Films' Founders Thomas Benski, Marisa Clifford Leaving Company'Writing With Fire' Directors on Their Oscar-Nominated Doc's Inspiring Subjects: "There's a Whole of Possibilities That They're Creating"Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Vanessa Kirby, Brad Pitt Among 900 New BAFTA Members “I’m sending this message to various different channels to reach my dear Russian friends and the Russian soldiers serving in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Robert Downey Jr.
Person
Ben Stiller
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Josh Gad
Person
Marisa Tomei
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Mariska Hargitay
Person
Rooney Mara
The Independent

Baftas 2022: Rebel Wilson makes joke about Leonardo DiCaprio ‘liking women young’

Rebel Wilson made a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationships while hosting the 2022 Baftas ceremony.Walking around the crowd at the awards on Sunday night (13 March), the comedian approached 20-year-old CODA star Emilia Jones and joked: “I’ll give you the award for the person in the crowd Leonardo DiCaprio would find most attractive... He does like them young.”This is not the first time DiCaprio, 47, has been roasted for his relationships at an awards show.In 2020, Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais made a dig at the star while talking about Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.“[It’s]...
CELEBRITIES
Middletown Press

Mark Ruffalo, Environment Activists Pressure Royal Bank of Canada to Divest From Gas Pipeline Project

Mark Ruffalo has a long history working as an ally for indigenous communities, including protesting on site at Standing Rock in 2016. Now, the three-time Oscar nominee is among the 65 celebrities who have signed an open letter demanding the Royal Bank of Canada withdraw from its involvement with Coastal GasLink, a 416-mile pipeline that will cut through Wet’suwet’en land without the approval of the hereditary chiefs.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#The Royal Bank Of Canada#The Coastal Gaslink#Indigenous Climate Action#City National Bank#Cnb#Rbc
ETOnline.com

Amal Clooney Says Her Marriage to George Clooney 'Has Been Wonderful'

Time is honoring 12 incredible women. On Thursday, the publication unveiled its 2022 Women of the Year list, highlighting 12 extraordinary leaders who are working toward a more equal world. Among the honorees are attorney Amal Clooney, singer Kacey Musgraves, actress Kerry Washington and actress Michaela Jaé "Mj" Rodriguez. Additionally,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson addresses weight loss in candid BAFTA opening monologue

Rebel Wilson addressed her weight loss in her BAFTA opening monologue and, in true Rebel style, it was full of humour!. The actress and comedian, who is hosting this year's awards at the Royal Albert Hall, took the opportunity to mention her "transformation" and the not-so-serious reasons behind it. WATCH:...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Hollywood Reporter

Alan Ladd Jr., ‘Star Wars’ Savior and Oscar Winner for ‘Braveheart,’ Dies at 84

Alan Ladd Jr., the revered Hollywood producer and studio executive who saved Star Wars when Fox wanted to shut down production and gained vindication when he received an Oscar for Braveheart after being dumped by MGM, has died. He was 84. Ladd, who headed production at Fox, Pathe Entertainment and MGM (in two stints) and ran his own outfit, The Ladd Co., with great success, died Wednesday, his daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones said.More from The Hollywood ReporterFarrah Forke, Helicopter Pilot Alex Lambert on 'Wings,' Dies at 54Paul Casella Jr., Groundbreaking Transportation Coordinator in Hollywood, Dies at 86Veronica Carlson, Actress in Hammer Horror...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Wesley Snipes, John Travolta Added to Presenters Lineup

Wesley Snipes and John Travolta are among the latest batch of stars set to present during the 2022 Oscars. In addition to Snipes and Travolta, the Academy has said Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Scott and last year’s best supporting actor winner Daniel Kaluuya will all take the stage during the 94th annual Academy Awards.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Awards Chatter' Podcast [LIVE] -- Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos,' 'Dune' and 'The Good Boss')'Don't Look Up' Writers Adam McKay, David Sirota on Breaking Genre With Comedy and Tragedy'Lion King' Animator Ruben Aquino Looks Back at the Inspirations Behind His Design of Simba Snipes recently...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Says Sam Elliott’s ‘Power of the Dog’ Criticism “Made Me Laugh”

Oscar-nominated The Power of the Dog star Jesse Plemons said Sam Elliott’s widely-publicized criticism of the Jane Campion film “made me laugh.” Appearing on the red carpet ahead of Friday night’s screening of his upcoming film Windfall — also a Netflix outing, with this one directed by Charlie McDowell — Plemons told The Hollywood Reporter that people can have their own opinions. “I know there are different layers to that,” he added. “Not everyone has to like it, I’ll say that. That’s fine.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBenedict Cumberbatch Defends 'Power of the Dog' After Sam Elliott CriticismSam Elliott "Didn't Like" 'Power...
MOVIES
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

Another month, another slew of films and TV shows added to an increasing number of streaming services. There’s seems to be so much content available nowadays that it’s hard to figure out what to watch next. But if you are suffering from choice paralysis, fret not! We’ve dug through all the new movies coming to Netflix in March 2022 to tell you what you should be looking forward to. A lot is coming to Netflix, from highly-anticipated blockbusters to low-key international thrillers. And while March is a slower month for new releases, there’s undoubtedly something for everybody in our list of the seven best movies on Netflix in March 2022.
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Ukrainian Actress Oksana Shvets Killed in Russian Rocket Attack

Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets, a famed film and theater performer, has been killed in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv, according to her troupe, the Young Theater. According to media reports, she was 67. “During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv,” the Young Theater statement reads, “a well-deserved artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed.” The troupe expressed “unreparable grief” at Shvets’ death.More from The Hollywood ReporterRussia-Backed RT News Channel Has License Revoked in U.K.Box Office: 'The Batman' Gets Off to Sluggish Start in ChinaSteven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw Commit $1M in Ukraine Aid The...
WORLD
Harvard Crimson

Oscars Snubs and Surprises: Kristen Stewart, Lady Gaga, Ruth Negga, and More

Every year, film buffs across the globe unite for the announcement of the long-awaited Oscar nominations. Collective sighs of relief, groans of anger, and gasps of disbelief abound as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reveals which actors, creative workers, and films will get the chance to clutch the coveted gold statue.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy