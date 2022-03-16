ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

Dixon man arrested for sexual abuse

By Jack Baudoin
 4 days ago

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Dixon man has been arrested on warrant for 3 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

The Dixon Police Department received a report on Friday that Dallas M. Helfrich, 23 of Dixon, was involved in a relationship with an individual under the age of 17-years-old. He was arrested on Tuesday in the 600 block of Douglas Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The police department was able to bring forth criminal charges against Helfrich with the assistance of the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center and Rockford, Illinois based Medical Evaluation Response Initiative Team. He was also charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery in addition to the sexual abuse charges.

Helfrich’s bond was set at $150,000. He was processed and turned over to the Lee County Jail due to the fact that he could not post the bond.

Any information regarding the matter should be given to the Dixon Police Department, (815) 288-4411, or Crimestoppers.

